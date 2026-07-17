Google Vids Gets Conversational Editing Tools and Personal Avatars

Matt Growcoot
A person in an astronaut suit holds a colorful birthday cake with lit candles. Bright fireworks light up the night sky behind them, creating a festive atmosphere.
You can now create deepfake videos of yourself, like this man who is wishing hapy birthday to someone while dressed as a spaceman.

Google Vids has been updated with the Gemini Omni model and personal avatars, allowing it to edit and generate clips via almost any method, as well as enabling people to star in their videos with just a few clicks.

Gemini Omni allows users to create anything from any input, including audio, video, photos, and text. The model is friendlier to natural conversational text, and the update to Google Vids means that video editors can describe what they want to see.

“Start with a simple text prompt in natural language, and add image references — like a photo or a rough sketch — for more detail. Omni mixes your inputs to generate a video that matches your vision,” Google says.

That natural conversation prompting extends to editing. Now, when the users want to make changes to the video, they can simply describe what they want to see.

For example, if the user wants to see a photo turned into a video but with some changes to the photo, say a different hue, then video editors simply type that into the prompt box and the software does the rest.

“Whether you’re refining a video you generated with Omni or a clip you shot on your phone, you can use everyday language to prompt Vids to swap backgrounds, fix lighting or add effects,” Google adds.

Google Vids is also rolling out personal avatars, which essentially allow the user to deepfake themselves. TechCrunch compares the feature to OpenAI’s now-shuttered app Sora.

Google Vids started out life as a workplace presentation tool, but these updates make it more of a standalone video generator and video editor. Every clip generated or edited on Google Vids will contain an invisible SynthID digital watermark, allowing others to verify the video is AI.

Gemini Omni and personal avatars are available in Google Vids for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers and Google Workspace business customers.

“Access to personal avatars is currently limited to users in certain regions who are 18 or older. Personal avatars are linked to a user’s Google Account and are restricted to the account holder’s likeness,” Google adds.

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