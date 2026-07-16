Hasselblad Phocus Mobile Finally Arrives on Android

Hasselblad has announced that Phocus Mobile V1.0.0 for Android is now available and supports the the X2D II 100C, X2D 100C and 907X, and CFV 100C.

Phocus has been available for Apple iOS devices for several years and was elevated to version 2 way back in August 2020. Six years later, and Android users finally get similar support, although not every feature available on iOS can be found on Android immediately. Phocus Mobile 2 on iOS added mobile phone tethering, which is absent from the Android release.

Android users will get access to Hasselblad’s end-to-end Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) experience, however. The company says it combines AI-powered noise reduction, a comprehensive editing toolkit, and streamlined photo preview and management into a complete mobile workflow. Images can be transferred to an Android device through either WiFi or a USB-C connection (although a wired USB-C connection is only supported on X2D II 100C with firmware version 1.3.16.1 or later when using Phocus Mobile for Android).

“Android users can now review, edit, organize, and export images directly from their mobile device, allowing them to continue working wherever they are,” Hasselblad says. “Phocus Mobile for Android brings the end-to-end Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) experience to Android. True-to-life colours, smooth tonal gradation, and rich highlight detail are preserved from preview through final export. Photographers can review and edit images away from the desktop, knowing the natural colour and tonal precision of their images are preserved throughout the mobile workflow.”

HDR photos capture on the X2D II 100C can also be correctly displayed on HDR-compatible Android devieces and can be be exported as Ultra HDR JPG. Any RAW images can be exported as Ultra HDR JPG or HDR TIFF.

The Android app also supports Hasselblad Natural Noise Reduction (HNNR).

“When shooting at high ISO settings for low-light or night photography, the AI-powered RAW noise reduction solution produces cleaner, more natural-looking images while preserving fine image detail. Calibrated and optimised for Hasselblad medium format sensors and trained on hundreds of thousands of Hasselblad images, HNNR reduces noise in 100MP RAW images in approximately 15 to 20 seconds,” Hasselblad says.

The app includes two procuessing modes: Purity Mode and Detail Mode. Hasselblad says that Purity Mode prioritizes noise suppression for a clean result and is recommended for most scenes. Detail Mode preserves luminance noise, which the company says is better for retaining micro-textures and fine image detail.

Phocus Mobile for Android is available starting today for free and supports Android devices with at least 12 GB of RAM running Android 12 or later. Hasselblad further recommends Android 16 or later and devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or newer in order to get the best color and editing experience.

Image creditsHasselblad