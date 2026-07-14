The Fujifilm Eterna 55 Is Getting Automatic Electronic ND Support

Fujifilm has published a firmware roadmap for the Fujifilm Eterna 55 cinema camera, the contents of which it says are designed to further expand its capabilities and applications as a filmmaking tool.

The IMAX-certified GFX Eterna 55 launched in September of last year and is Fujifilm’s first dedicated filmmaking camera. In addition to giving filmmakers the ability to capture open gate footage on the entire, large GFX sensor, Fujifilm also launched a set of LUTs for F-Log2 C that mimic its classic films.

The company has outlined a series of updates that will deploy starting today and will continue into early 2027. The first update, version 1.10, is available now and promises to improve the overall stability and usability of the camera for a “refined shooting experience.”

That basically qualifies as a bug fix, with new features coming “later” in 2026. Version 1.20 will come before the end of the year and will deliver support for in-camera playback of MXF (Material eXchange Format), give the ability for users to back-up and restore camera settings via a dedicated app (which will also come later this year), and will give filmmakers additional anamorphic desqueezez option including Open Gate 4K 4:3. Fujifilm also anticipates making further enhancements originally started by update version 1.04 regarding SDI and HDMI video latency.

The next update, version 1.30, is slated to be delivered in January 2027 “or later” and brings with it four more features, two of which are related to the built-in electronic variable neutral density (VND) filter. First, the update will provide additional preset options for course adjustments with the electronic VND, while the second will give the Eterna 55 automatic, in-camera adjustment of ND filter density while maintaining constant values for iris, shutter angle, and ISO sensitivity.

That’s a massive addition to the electronic VND’s usability and will provide filmmakers with the ability to perform iris pulls without changing the exposure or shutter speed, which is a visually arresting effect. The feature is currently available on some Sony cameras, and the effect can be seen in the video below.

Version 1.30 will also add Local Application Control Bus System (LANC) support as well as remote control of Duvo Series lenses through the Multi-function dial located on both the camera body and the top handle.

The updates, including version 1.30, will be available on Fujifilm’s Eterna 55 firmware web page.

Image creditsFujifilm