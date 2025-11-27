BenQ’s New 27-Inch 4K Monitor Has a Built-in Calibration Tool

BenQ has expanded its Designer series with the PD2770U, a 27-inch 4K UHD color management monitor aimed at small studios, independent creators, and post-production teams by combining professional-level color performance with integrated hardware calibration, without the need for external devices.

Precision Color Accuracy for Small Studios

BenQ states that the PD2770U is engineered to deliver reliable, studio-grade color for photography, video editing, and design work, covering 99% of Adobe RGB and DCI-P3, as well as 100% of Rec.709, with DeltaE 1.5 to ensure consistent, client-ready results. Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone, and Calman Verified certifications further confirm the monitor’s accuracy, enabling users to trust that what they see on-screen will match across print, web, and video outputs.

“With PD2770U, small studios and independent creators no longer have to choose between professional color accuracy and affordability. This studio-grade color management monitor with built-in calibration provides mastering-level precision to every desk,” explains Peter Huang, President of BenQ Corporation.

Built-In Calibration and Workflow Efficiency

A key feature of the PD2770U is its integrated Light-Adaptive Calibration system, which automatically adjusts color performance based on ambient lighting conditions. The monitor also supports auto-scheduled calibration, ensuring long-term consistency without manual intervention. Teams with multiple monitors can synchronize settings across workstations using the RJ45 LAN port and BenQ’s DMS Local software, a feature typically reserved for enterprise setups.

“With calibration built directly into the monitor, you get pro-level accuracy without extra devices or added cost, just reliable precision at your fingertips. Our Light-Adaptive Calibration senses your studio lighting, then adjusts automatically with optimal settings. The result is precise, environment-specific color—effortless and ready to use,” BenQ says.

The monitor includes a Nano Matte IPS panel with HDR10 support and 400 nits brightness, reducing glare and reflections for precise color evaluation. Additional workflow tools include a magnetic shading hood, Display Pilot 2 software for ICC syncing and desktop partitioning, and the wireless Hotkey Puck G3 for instant access to input, brightness, and color mode controls. USB-C with 90W power delivery, a KVM switch, and a USB hub further streamline multi-device workflows.

By integrating professional calibration tools and advanced workflow features into a single display, BenQ’s new monitor promises to offer small studios and independent creators an opportunity to achieve mastering-level color accuracy and efficiency previously limited to high-cost professional setups.

Display and Technical Specifications

The PD2770U features a 27-inch LED-backlit IPS panel with a 3840×2160 (4K UHD) resolution. It offers a 178°/178° viewing angle, 5ms response time (GtG), and a native contrast ratio of 1000:1 with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display supports 1.07 billion colors, has a PPI of 163, and features a Nano Matte coating to reduce glare. HDR10 and HLG are supported, alongside multiple color modes including DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, Display P3, Rec.709, sRGB, HDR, M-Book, Calibration 1-3, DICOM, CAD/CAM, Animation, Darkroom, and User-defined modes. Color temperature options range from 5000K, 6500K, 9300K, to customizable User-K and User-RGB settings, with gamma support from 1.6–2.6 (including sRGB).

The monitor is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports an extensive OSD language range including English, Chinese (Simplified/Traditional), French, German, Spanish, Japanese, and more. AMA (Advanced Motion Acceleration) is enabled, and a headphone jack is included for audio monitoring.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at $1,700, the BenQ PD2770U is available now for pre-order with units expected to hit retail stores December 2025.

Image credits: BenQ