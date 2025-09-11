Astronomy Photographer of the Year Winners Capture Mesmerizing Galaxies and Amazing Aurora

The Royal Observatory Greenwich’s ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 17 contest showcases the best astronomical and night sky images of the year, captured by exceptional photographers worldwide. This year’s winning photos include spectacular shots of distant galaxies, unique images of the Sun, magical nightscapes on Earth, and much more.

Astronomy Photographers of the Year

This year’s overall winners are photographers Waiting Liang, Qi Yang, and Chuhong Yu, who collaborated to capture The Andromeda Core. This grand prize-winning image, captured using a long telescope at the AstroCamp observatory in Nerpio, Spain, shows the core of M31, also known as the Andromeda galaxy. The incredible image reveals the galactic core’s intricate details and surrounding stars.

“We are excited to be awarded and never expected to be the Overall Winner,” the photographers say. “Thanks to ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year, we have the opportunity to bring our work and the splendor of the Universe to everybody.”

“Not to show it all — this is one of the greatest virtues of this photo,” says astrophotographer and competition judge László Francsics. “The Andromeda Galaxy has been photographed in so many different ways and so many times with telescopes that it is hard to imagine a new photo would ever add to what we’ve already seen. But this does just that, an unusual dynamic composition with unprecedented detail that doesn’t obscure the overall scene.”

Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year

This year’s ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year is Daniele Borsari for his stunning image, Orion, the Horsehead and the Flame in H-Alpha.

“Choosing black and white over bright colors and focusing purely on the shapes and contours of the nebulae is a bold decision that has paid off,” comments Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer and judge Greg Brown.

Special Feature — Don Pettit’s Earth from Orbit, Photos From ISS Expedition 72

This year’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year 17 has a special feature, showcasing astronaut Don Pettit’s incredible photo, Earth From Orbit. Pettit took this image during his third trip to space on ISS Expedition 72, and it was made possible by a custom star-tracker that he built alongside Ted Kinsman. Kinsman described the design and build process in an article he wrote for PetaPixel.

Pettit is arguably the best photographer ever to go to space and described his latest mission to the ISS and the best shots he captured while in space in a featured interview with PetaPixel earlier this year.

Category Winners of the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 17 Contest

Alongside the overall winners, the Royal Observatory Greenwich and its jurors selected winners across numerous categories. The category winners are featured below.

“Once again, ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year offers up some of the best astrophotography in the world,” exclaims Dr. Ed Bloomer, Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer and judge. “This year I believe we’re particularly strong on images which ask the observer to really think about what they’re looking at and investigate just how the astrophotographer has achieved those particular results, this proved true for the judges as well!”

“I think entrants have embraced the notion of being playful and bold and continue to strike out in unexpected directions. Consistently, there is tremendous care and dedication, and such a depth of skill on display. It’s an extremely strong showcase, with treasures for newcomers, enthusiasts, and even fellow experienced astrophotographers,” Dr. Bloomer concludes.

Additional Selected Photos

Alongside category winners, runners-up, and highly commended photos were also awarded across the competition’s main categories. All the other award-winning images are available on the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 17’s website. A handful of selected photos is featured below.

All the awarded photos will be featured in an exhibition opening tomorrow, September 12, at the National Maritime Museum in London. The winners will also be featured in a book arriving later this month, Astronomy Photographer of the Year, Collection 14. Last year’s publication is still available to purchase from the Royal Museums Greenwich online shop for $30.

Image credits: Royal Observatory Greenwich, Astronomy Photographer of the Year 17. All photographers are credited in the image captions.