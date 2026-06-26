Top 10 Sony Camera Deals Right Now, From Entry Level to Flagship

Looking for a Sony camera upgrade? B&H’s latest deals include significant savings across Sony’s full lineup, from entry-level APS-C models to flagship full-frame and high-speed professional bodies. Some of these deals end at 11:59 PM EDT on Sunday, June 28, so time is limited to take full advantage.

Whether you’re moving into mirrorless photography for the first time, upgrading from an older body, or building out a more capable hybrid photo and video setup, there are strong discounts available across some of Sony’s most popular cameras. The selection spans compact creator-focused models, versatile all-rounders, and professional-grade bodies designed for demanding workflows, making it easier to find a setup that fits everything from casual content creation to advanced commercial work.

Sony ZV-1 II Digital Camera (Black)

The Sony ZV-1 II is designed specifically for vloggers and solo creators, offering a compact body with a wide-angle zoom lens and simplified controls for fast content production. It is lightweight enough for everyday carry while still delivering strong video quality for social media and streaming workflows. Its interface is built to reduce setup time, making it especially accessible for new creators.

This creator-focused camera is currently priced at $898, down from $998, giving a $100 reprieve on a compact starter camera.

Sony a6400 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens

The Sony a6400 is a compact APS-C mirrorless camera known for its fast autofocus performance and strong 4K video capabilities. Its flip-up screen and responsive tracking system make it a popular choice for vloggers, travel photographers, and hybrid shooters. Despite its small size, it delivers reliable performance that holds up well today.

The kit is now $948, reduced from $1,198. This is a strong deal on a versatile entry-level system.

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Lens

The Sony a7 III remains one of the most widely used full-frame hybrid cameras thanks to its strong balance of image quality, autofocus performance, and battery life. Paired with the 28-70mm kit lens, it continues to serve as a dependable entry point into Sony’s full-frame ecosystem. It is still widely used for both photography and video work due to its proven reliability.

It is currently priced at $1,598, down from $2,198, delivering a $600 discsount on a full-frame starter kit.

Sony a6700 Mirrorless Camera with 18-135mm Lens

The Sony a6700 brings advanced APS-C performance with improved autofocus, strong video capabilities, and modern processing power. Paired with the 18-135mm lens, it becomes a flexible all-in-one travel and hybrid shooting solution. It is one of Sony’s most capable APS-C systems to date.

This APS-C kit is now $1,798, down from $1,898, saving photographers $100 on a versatile mid-range kit.

Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Lens

The Sony a7 IV is a modern hybrid full-frame camera that balances high-resolution imaging with strong video performance and improved autofocus. It is widely used by creators who need a single body for both professional photography and video production. The included kit lens makes it a flexible all-around system for a wide range of shooting scenarios.

The bundle is currently $2,198, reduced from $2,698, offering a $500 saving on a full-frame hybrid kit.

Sony ZV-E1 Mirrorless Camera with 28-60mm Lens (Black)

The Sony ZV-E1 combines full-frame image quality with a compact, creator-focused design optimized for video production. It includes advanced stabilization and AI-powered framing features that make solo shooting more intuitive. The compact 28-60mm lens makes it a ready-to-shoot setup for vloggers and content creators.

The Sony ZV-E1 is priced at $2,498, down from $2,798, offering a $300 savings on a full-frame, creator-focused system.

Sony a7CR Mirrorless Camera (Black)

The Sony a7CR packs high-resolution full-frame imaging into a compact body, making it ideal for travel, street, and documentary photographers. It inherits advanced autofocus and processing technology from Sony’s higher-end models while maintaining a lightweight form factor. It is designed for creators who want resolution without bulk.

The price drops to $2,998 from $3,398, delivering $400 in savings on a compact high-resolution camera.

Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera

The Sony a7R V is a high-resolution powerhouse designed for landscape, studio, and commercial photography. It features advanced AI-based autofocus and subject recognition for improved accuracy and workflow efficiency. Its detail-oriented sensor makes it a strong choice for demanding professional applications.

Sony’s all-rounder a7R V is currently $3,298, down from $3,798, giving a $500 saving on a professional high-resolution body.

Sony a1 Mirrorless Camera

Sony’s flagship a1 combines high-resolution imaging with ultra-fast continuous shooting and advanced 8K video capabilities. It is built for professionals who need both speed and detail in demanding photography and filmmaking environments. It remains one of the most capable hybrid cameras in Sony’s lineup.

It is available for $5,698, reduced from $6,198, offering a $500 discount on a flagship body.

Sony a9 III Mirrorless Camera

The Sony a9 III introduces global shutter technology, enabling distortion-free capture at extremely high speeds. It is designed for professional sports, action, and fast-moving subjects where timing precision is critical. Its performance places it among the most specialized cameras Sony has ever produced.

The Sony a9 III is currently $6,398, down from $6,798, delivering a $400 savings on a high-speed professional camera body.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Sony. Images created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.