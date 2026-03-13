The Best Deals on Sony Cameras, Lenses, and Accessories

Finding the right camera gear can make a big difference when preparing for upcoming photography or video projects. This week’s Sony deals at B&H Photo include savings on mirrorless cameras, cinema cameras, audio equipment, lighting accessories, and high-capacity memory cards.

With discounts ranging from small price reductions to dramatic price drops on professional gear, the sale provides opportunities for photographers and filmmakers to expand their Sony systems. Whether upgrading a primary camera or adding production accessories, these offers cover a wide range of creative tools.

Sony Mirrorless Cameras

Sony a7 IV

The Sony a7 IV is a hybrid full-frame camera that supports both high-quality photography and advanced video recording. Many creators rely on it for portraits, commercial work, and content production because it balances resolution, speed, and video features. Its modern autofocus system and versatile shooting modes make it a popular upgrade for photographers moving into Sony’s full-frame lineup. The camera is currently available for $2,198, down from its usual $2,498, offering buyers a $300 savings. Although the brand-new Sony a7 V has arrived, the a7 IV promises significant bang for your buck and still promises great performance.

Sony a7 IV With 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 II Lens

This updated kit includes the a7 IV paired with the newer 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 II zoom lens. The bundle provides a practical starting point for photographers who want a flexible zoom for portraits, travel photography, and everyday shooting situations. Many buyers choose bundled kits because they simplify the process of building a complete camera setup. The package is currently listed at $2,598, reduced from $2,698 for a $100 discount.

Sony a7R V

The Sony a7R V remains Sony’s highest-resolution Alpha camera. Landscape, studio, and commercial photographers often choose this model when capturing extremely detailed images. Sony also integrated AI-assisted subject recognition to improve tracking across a variety of shooting scenarios. The camera now sells for $3,298, representing a significant reduction from the previous $4,198 price and delivering $900 in savings.

Sony a7R IVA

The Sony a7R IVA remains a powerful high-resolution mirrorless camera within Sony’s lineup. From a pure image quality perspective, it offers almost exactly the same performance as the newer a7R V, albeit with slower autofocus. Its detailed imaging capabilities make it well-suited for landscape photography, studio work, and large print production. Many photographers continue to rely on this model for professional assignments that require extensive image detail. The camera is currently available for $3,298 instead of $3,698, a $400 price drop.

Sony a7 III

The Sony a7 III has long been considered a dependable full-frame mirrorless camera. It offers strong autofocus capabilities, reliable performance, and a versatile feature set suitable for portraits, travel, and events. Even years after its release, it remains a popular option for photographers entering the Sony ecosystem. The camera is currently $1,698, down from $1,998. It’s a great deal on a full-frame Sony camera.

The a7 III kit with the 28-70mm lens is also on sale. The lens supports everything from casual travel images to portraits and general everyday photography. Bundled camera kits can also simplify purchasing decisions for those building a new system. The kit is currently priced at $1,898, which is $300 lower than its former $2,198 price.

Sony a7C II

The Sony a7C II combines full-frame imaging with a compact camera design intended for travel and everyday photography. Its smaller body appeals to photographers who want strong image quality in a more portable format. The camera includes modern autofocus technology and hybrid photo and video features. The black version is currently priced at $2,298, reduced from $2,498 for a $200 savings.

This kit includes the Sony a7C II paired with a compact 28-60mm zoom lens designed for everyday photography. The lens offers a flexible focal range suitable for travel, street photography, and casual portraits. Camera kits like this provide a convenient entry point for photographers looking to build a complete system quickly. The bundle currently costs $2,598, reduced from $2,798, and saves buyers $200.

Sony a1

The Sony a1 represents the company’s flagship mirrorless camera designed for demanding professional work. It combines high-resolution imaging with fast shooting speeds and advanced autofocus tracking. Photographers working in sports, wildlife, and commercial environments often rely on this model for its performance capabilities. The camera is currently selling for $5,698, down from $6,198.

Sony a7S III

The Sony a7S III focuses heavily on video production while still offering strong still photography performance. Filmmakers frequently use this model for documentary, commercial, and content production projects. Its video-oriented features and reliable autofocus system make it a staple in many hybrid production setups. The camera is currently listed at $3,698, reduced from $3,998 for a $300 discount.

Sony ZV-1 II

The Sony ZV-1 II is a compact digital camera designed primarily for vloggers and content creators. Its built-in lens and streamlined design make it convenient for handheld video recording and everyday shooting. Many creators choose this camera when producing travel content, social media videos, and short documentaries. It is currently priced at $948, reduced from $1,048, offering a $100 savings.

Sony Cinema Cameras

Sony FX30

The Sony FX30 is part of Sony’s Cinema Line and is designed specifically for filmmakers and video creators. It provides advanced recording formats and a body design suitable for professional production environments. Many independent filmmakers use the camera for documentary projects, online video content, and commercial work. The camera currently sells for $1,798, which is $300 lower than the previous $2,098 price.

Another discounted version of the FX30 includes the optional XLR handle unit that expands audio recording capabilities. The handle adds professional audio inputs, making the camera more suitable for documentary and production environments. Filmmakers often prefer this configuration when recording interviews or location sound. The bundle is now priced at $2,198, reduced from $2,498 for a $300 discount.

Sony FX2

The Sony FX2 continues Sony’s Cinema Line approach with features designed for filmmakers and professional video production. Its body design integrates well into rig-based shooting setups and larger production environments. Many creators rely on it for commercial video, documentaries, and narrative filmmaking. The camera currently costs $2,698 instead of $2,998, giving buyers a $300 savings.

A kit with the FX2 camera plus Sony’s XLR handle unit offers expanded audio recording straight out of the box. The addition allows filmmakers to connect professional microphones and capture higher-quality audio on set. Many production teams prefer this bundle for interview-based or documentary filmmaking. The kit is currently available for $3,098, reduced from $3,398 for a $300 discount.

Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta Digital Cinema Camera (Refurbished)

The Sony PMW-F5 belongs to Sony’s CineAlta lineup, designed for professional cinema production. It was originally introduced for high-end television, film, and commercial video work. Refurbished versions allow filmmakers to access cinema-level equipment at a significantly reduced cost. The current price is $1,990, compared to the original $11,990, creating a massive $10,000 discount.

Sony Memory Cards

Sony 64GB SF-G Tough Series UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

Sony’s SF-G Tough Series SDXC cards are designed for photographers and videographers who require reliable storage. The card supports fast write speeds for burst photography and high-resolution video recording. Many professionals choose this line when shooting demanding assignments or extended events. The 64GB card currently costs $74, reduced from $108 for a $34 savings.

Sony 240GB CFexpress 4.0 Type A Tough Memory Card

This CFexpress Type A card is designed to support fast data recording for compatible Sony cameras. Its capacity works well for shorter video projects or high-speed photo bursts. Professional memory cards like this help maintain performance during demanding recording tasks. The card is currently listed at $239.99 instead of $259.99, reducing the price by $20.

Sony 480GB CFexpress 4.0 Type A Tough Memory Card

The 480GB version provides additional capacity for longer video shoots or extended photo sessions. Many filmmakers prefer larger capacity cards to reduce the need for frequent media swaps. The card is built to support professional recording environments and high data rates. It is currently priced at $339.99, down from $359.99 for a $20 discount.

Sony 960GB CFexpress 4.0 Type A Tough Memory Card

This larger capacity CFexpress Type A card is designed for extended video recording sessions and large photography projects. Its storage capacity allows creators to capture more footage before swapping cards. Many professional video shooters rely on large cards like this when recording high-bitrate formats. The card now sells for $539.99 instead of $584.99, delivering a $45 savings.

Sony 1920GB CFexpress 4.0 Type A Tough Memory Card

The 1920GB CFexpress Type A card provides extremely large storage capacity for demanding video production. It allows filmmakers to capture long recording sessions without changing media. Large capacity cards like this are especially useful during multi-camera shoots or documentary work. The card is currently priced at $879.99, reduced from $949.99 for a $70 savings.

Sony 960GB CFexpress Type B Tough Memory Card

Sony’s CFexpress Type B cards are designed for cameras that require extremely fast data transfer speeds. These cards are commonly used in high-resolution video recording and rapid burst photography environments. Their large storage capacity makes them suitable for professional shooting scenarios. The 960GB card is now $498, compared to the previous $998 price, resulting in a $500 discount.

Sony 1920GB CFexpress Type B Tough Memory Card

The 1920GB CFexpress Type B card provides one of the largest capacities available in Sony’s memory lineup. It is intended for extended recording sessions and high-volume photography workflows. Professional productions often rely on large capacity cards to minimize interruptions while shooting. The card currently costs $998 instead of $1,998, representing a dramatic $1,000 savings.

Sony Audio and Accessories

Sony XLR-K3M Dual-Channel Digital XLR Audio Adapter Kit with Shotgun Microphone

The Sony XLR-K3M adapter kit expands audio recording capabilities for compatible Sony cameras. It allows creators to connect professional XLR microphones directly to the camera system. This type of accessory is often used for interviews, documentary filmmaking, and professional video production. The kit currently sells for $608 instead of $658, providing a $50 savings.

Sony ECM-B10 Compact Camera-Mount Digital Shotgun Microphone

The ECM-B10 is a compact digital shotgun microphone designed specifically for Sony cameras. It attaches through Sony’s Multi Interface Shoe, simplifying the connection and power setup. Many vloggers and filmmakers use this microphone when capturing directional audio for video projects. The microphone is currently priced at $228, reduced from $278, and saving $50.

Sony ECM-B1M Camera-Mount Digital Shotgun Microphone

Sony’s ECM-B1M is another camera-mounted shotgun microphone designed to integrate with Sony’s Multi Interface Shoe system. It provides directional audio capture suited for interviews, narration, and documentary recording. Compact camera microphones like this help improve sound quality without requiring separate recorders. The current price is $338, down from $388 for a $50 discount.

Sony ECM-M1 Compact Camera-Mount Digital Shotgun Microphone

The ECM-M1 is a compact microphone designed to capture directional audio while remaining easy to mount on compatible Sony cameras. It is often used by creators who want improved audio quality without adding large external equipment. This style of microphone works well for vlogging, interviews, and on-location recording. The microphone now sells for $338, compared to its previous $388 price, saving $50.

Sony ECM-W3 Wireless Microphone System

The Sony ECM-W3 wireless system is designed to record audio from two speakers simultaneously. It includes transmitters and a camera-mounted receiver, making it useful for interviews, podcasts, and collaborative video content. Wireless audio solutions like this are commonly used by vloggers and content creators. The system is currently priced at $288, reduced from $568.

Sony ECM-W3S Wireless Microphone System

The ECM-W3S is a simplified version of Sony’s wireless microphone system designed for single-speaker recording. It allows creators to capture clear audio without cables while filming with compatible Sony cameras. Wireless microphones are particularly useful for interviews, presentations, and documentary shooting. The system is currently available for $228 instead of $348, giving buyers a $120 savings.

Sony ECM-W2BT Camera-Mount Digital Bluetooth Wireless Microphone System

The ECM-W2BT is a Bluetooth-enabled wireless microphone system designed for portable recording setups. It allows creators to capture clear audio from a distance while maintaining a compact camera setup. Systems like this are frequently used by vloggers, travel creators, and documentary filmmakers. The microphone kit now costs $158, down from $278 and saving $120.

Sony VG-C4EM Vertical Grip

The Sony VG-C4EM vertical grip is designed to improve handling when shooting in portrait orientation. It provides additional controls and extended battery capacity for longer shooting sessions. Many photographers rely on vertical grips when capturing events, portraits, or studio work. The accessory is currently $408, reduced from $458 for a $50 savings. This grip works with the Sony a7 IV, a7 V, a7S III, a1, a9 II, a7R IV, and a7R V.

Sony VG-C3EM Vertical Grip

The VG-C3EM vertical grip offers similar functionality for compatible Sony mirrorless cameras, including the Sony a9, a7r III, and a7 III. It adds improved handling and extended battery performance during long photography sessions. Vertical grips are often preferred by photographers who regularly shoot portraits or events. The accessory is currently priced at $368 instead of $418, saving buyers $50.

Sony Lighting

Sony HVL-F60RM2 Wireless Radio Flash

The HVL-F60RM2 is Sony’s flagship on-camera flash designed for professional lighting setups. It supports wireless radio control, allowing photographers to integrate it into multi-flash lighting systems. Event and portrait photographers often rely on flashes like this for controlled lighting situations. The flash is currently available for $648, reduced from $698 and saving $50.

Sony HVL-F46RMA Wireless Radio Flash

The HVL-F46RMA is a versatile wireless radio flash designed for Sony mirrorless cameras. It provides reliable lighting performance for portraits, events, and on-location photography. Many photographers use flashes like this when additional lighting control is needed beyond natural light. The flash is currently priced at $498 instead of $548, offering a $50 savings.

Image credits: Sony. Images created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.