Tamron’s 17-70mm f/2.8 Zoom Makes Canon and Nikon’s APS-C Cameras Even Better

Jeremy Gray

Two black Tamron camera lenses are displayed side by side on a white background, showing different angles and design features, including focusing rings and switches.

Tamron is bringing its 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD APS-C zoom lens to Canon RF- and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

Buy the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD new on B&HBuy the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD used on KEH.com

The lens was initially released for Sony E-mount cameras back in late 2020, and was the world’s first APS-C zoom lens to feature a 4.1 times zoom ratio and constant f/2.8 aperture.

On Nikon’s APS-C cameras, which feature a 1.5 times crop factor, the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD delivers a 25.5-105mm equivalent focal length range. Meanwhile, on Canon’s APS-C mirrorless cameras, which have a slightly longer 1.6 times crop, it is a 27.2-112mm equivalent zoom lens. In both cases, the lens promises to be very versatile, working well for travel, landscapes, and even portraits thanks to its fast aperture and mid-telephoto reach.

On both Canon and Nikon’s mirrorless systems, Tamron’s 17-70mm f/2.8 lens brings something unique to the table. While Nikon did bring some new APS-C lenses into the fold last year, including an impressive Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR zoom, Tamron’s zoom delivers even more reach with the same f/2.8 aperture.

A Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD zoom camera lens, shown from the side, featuring a black body with white markings and a textured zoom ring.
Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 for Nikon Z

On Canon’s side, the company’s RF-S (APS-C) lenses are much slower zooms, with non-constant apertures ranging from f/4.5-6.3 and f/3.5-6.3 IS STM. Tamron’s lens addresses a real need here, which is a significant reason why Canon opened up its RF mount system to third-party autofocus lenses, but only APS-C ones. It allows Canon to focus more of its efforts on developing new full-frame lenses while ensuring that its APS-C users have ample choice. There’s little doubt photographers would enjoy the same openness for full-frame lenses, but alas.

Aside from the new mounts, there are minimal changes made to the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 lens. The Nikon Z-mount version, like other Tamron lenses for Z-mount, ditches the dedicated AF/MF and VC ON/OFF barrel switch, delegating these controls to the attached camera’s menu system. Otherwise, the lenses are identical to their E-mount predecessor.

The 17-70mm f/2.8 includes 16 elements arranged across a dozen groups, a nine-bladed circular aperture diaphragm, and Tamron’s preferred 67mm front filter thread.

The RF-mount version weighs 530 grams (18.7 ounces), while the Z lens is 540 grams (19 ounces). They are both around 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) long, although the RF version is ever so slightly shorter. The lens features a moisture-resistant construction and a fluorine coating on the front element.

A black Tamron camera lens with a zoom range of 17-70mm, aperture of f/2.8, and switches for AF/MF and VC ON/OFF, shown on a white background.
Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 for Canon RF

The Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 promises reasonable, albeit not macro-level, close-up performance. The lens can focus as close as 0.19 meters (7.5 inches) at the wide end and 0.39 meters (15.4 inches) at tele. The maximum magnification ratios are 1:4.8 and 1:5.2, respectively.

Pricing and Availability

The Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070) officially arrives for Canon RF- and Nikon Z-mount on July 2 for $749 ($949 in Canada). This is $50 more than the list price for the E-mount version, which is actually even cheaper right now thanks to a $100 discount. It is currently $599.

Buy the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD new on B&HBuy the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD used on KEH.com

Image credits: Tamron

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
Tamron Unveils 17-70mm f/2.8 VC Lens for Sony APS-C E-Mount
Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD Tamron Launches a 17-70mm f/2.8 for Fujifilm X-Mount
A camera with a large lens on a tripod is set up in a forest. Sunlight filters through the trees, casting a warm glow. The camera is branded with "Sony," and the lens strap reads "Tamron." Moss covers the base of the tripod. Tamron Lens Buyer’s Guide: Holiday Instant Savings
Map Camera top-selling lenses of 2023 The 10 Best-Selling Lenses of 2023 at Map Camera in Japan
Discussion