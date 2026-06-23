Westcott’s New More Durable V-Flat Ditches the Foam Core

Westcott has announced a new portable V-Flat system designed to provide photographers and filmmakers with a more durable alternative to traditional foam core V-Flats. Featuring a collapsible aluminum frame, washable fabric surfaces, and a travel-friendly design, the company says the new V-Flat is built for creators who need light control tools that can move between studio and location work.

V-Flats have long been a staple in photography and filmmaking studios, commonly used to bounce light, create negative fill, block unwanted light, and serve as temporary backgrounds. However, traditional foam core designs are difficult to transport and prone to warping, chipping, and damage over time.

Westcott’s new design replaces foam core with removable black and white stretch fabrics mounted to a lightweight aluminum frame. The company says the fabrics are machine washable and can be swapped without disassembling the frame, allowing creators to adapt their setup as lighting needs change quickly.

A Full-Size V-Flat That Packs Down for Travel

The Westcott V-Flat opens to a full working size of 82 x 84 inches (208 x 213 centimeters), with each side measuring 41 x 84 inches (104 x 213 centimeters). The frame can be adjusted between 15 and 180 degrees, allowing photographers and filmmakers to fine-tune light placement and control.

Despite its size when assembled, the system collapses into a compact carry case designed for transportation and storage. Westcott says assembly requires no tools and can be completed in less than five minutes.

The company says the V-Flat can be used for a wide variety of lighting tasks, including bouncing light for softer illumination, adding negative fill to increase contrast, blocking windows or unwanted light spill, creating book light setups, or serving as a freestanding backdrop.

Designed to Replace Traditional Foam Core

According to Westcott, durability was a major consideration during development. Rather than relying on foam board construction, the V-Flat uses a lightweight aluminum frame designed to withstand repeated setup, breakdown, and travel.

The removable fabric surfaces are intended to eliminate many of the issues associated with foam core, including dents, chips, warping, and discoloration over time. When needed, the fabrics can be removed and machine washed before being reinstalled on the frame.

To improve stability, the system includes magnetic support feet with rubberized bases designed to keep the V-Flat securely positioned during use.

“Photographers and filmmakers now have the ability to travel with full-size V-Flats,” said Brandon Heiss, President of Westcott. “We designed the Westcott V-Flat to give creators the light control they expect without the headaches that come with foam core. It travels easily, sets up fast, and holds up shoot after shoot.”

Pricing and Availability

The Westcott V-Flat is available now through authorized Westcott retailers and directly from Westcott. The White & Black V-Flat is priced at $300, while White-only and Black-only versions are available for $270 each. A two-pack kit is available for $490, and replacement fabric covers are priced at $70 each.

Image credits: Westcott, Ashley Boring, Niah Aldrich, Eli Infante