App Mimics the Analog Rangefinder Experience So Well, It Charges You ‘Per Roll’

Jeremy Gray

A calm river runs alongside colorful buildings and a stone walkway, where people are seated. Leafless trees line the opposite bank. A camera viewfinder overlay shows settings at the bottom of the image.

A new iPhone camera app, M-Kamera, attempts to bring the rangefinder camera experience to mobile, including rangefinder-style focusing and a virtual film winder.

As initially reported by Leica Rumors, the M-Kamera app leverages Apple’s Metal and CoreML technology to virtually simulate the look of a classic 50mm lens on a 35mm film rangefinder.

M-Kamera uses iPhone LiDAR to deliver what the developer calls the “first true rangefinder focusing on mobile.” There is also autofocus and a scale focus option if users prefer that, but the app’s primary appeal is its ability to mimic a rangefinder.

A camera app interface overlays a view of dense green trees. On-screen controls display shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and other camera settings, with buttons like "Tap for demo," "Repeat Onboarding," and "Light meter.

When using rangefinder focusing, mobile photographers swipe up and down on the right side of the screen to scroll through the focus distance. When the focus is just right, the patch in the middle of the screen shows two images overlap, just like with a rangefinder.

The app also includes a virtual film lever, which uses haptic feedback on the iPhone to approximate the experience of a classic film rangefinder.

M-Kamera offers full manual and automatic exposure, including aperture and shutter speed control. There’s also a “hardcore mode,” which the maker, Victor Doroshenko, says was added due to popular demand. This mode completely removes all aids from the user interface, including the light meter, so photographers have to dial in settings without assistance.

The app “develops” photos from a simulated 24- or 36-shot “roll” of film. M-Kamera promises physically accurate simulated bokeh and vignette, film grain, and color rendering based on ISO 400 black and white film, ISO 400 C-41 process color negative film, and E100 color reversal film. There are color filters for use with the black-and-white film as well, including a red filter for landscapes and a yellow filter for portraits.

Luxury yachts docked in a marina with tall modern and older apartment buildings in the background; a construction crane is visible near the tallest building. The water reflects the boats and buildings.

A close-up of an ornate stone sculpture shows a figure in a helmet and lion skin, carved in relief on a column with detailed floral and geometric patterns. The background is blurred.

A white paper cup sits on a ledge beneath a window covered in various colorful stickers and posters. The scene is in black and white, giving it a vintage or urban feel.

A person rides a bicycle past a gas station on a wet street at dusk, with cars and pedestrians in the background and buildings lining both sides of the road.

A black-and-white photo of a narrow cobblestone street lined with old buildings. Two people walk in the foreground, and a hanging sign reads "Ratskeller." More people and market stalls are visible in the distance.

Close-up of raindrops on a reflective dark surface, possibly a car window or body, with blurred reflections of buildings and a bright diagonal metallic edge in the lower right corner. The image is in black and white.

“Film has fixed ISO, and aperture only opens/closes that far. It’s not possible to get that bokeh in the Sun, because Sunny f16 does not let you. Shoot wide open at f/1.8s and your hands will shake — because they should,” Doroshenko explains. “Realistic haptic and acoustic feedback make every frame deliberate. Analog photography is limiting and that’s one of the reasons we love it. M-Kamera is designed to give you the same experience and simulate limits iposed by a mechanical classical rangefinder.”

As part of that limitation, photographers cannot even view their photos until they have fully depleted a “roll” of chosen film. The app is free, but these rolls of digital film are not. A 24-shot roll is $0.90 with an in-app purchase, while a 36-shot roll is $1.29. Alternatively, there is an “infinity fridge” option for $4.99 per month, with the first month free. With this mode, photographers can keep six rolls of film in their in-app refrigerator and shoot to their heart’s content, although they will still need to wait for the film to develop after they use up a roll.

People stand outside and inside a charming French patisserie with large windows, ornate signage, and a yellow cart on the sidewalk. The shop is warmly lit and displays pastries and treats.

View of a calm sea with a distant yacht, framed by large pillars and the shadow of an overhanging structure at the top of the image. The sky is pale and slightly overcast.

A road bicycle is locked to a railing beside a cobblestone street lined with buildings. The image is in black and white, giving it a vintage, nostalgic feel.

A market stall under a white tent sells Italian cheeses and snacks. Signs read “GRANA DI PECORA” and “PECORINO.” Three people stand in front, and an Italian flag hangs on the table.

“A roll is 36 frames at most, make each count as if it costs real money,” the developer says. And in reality, it does cost real money, especially for those who opt for a roll-by-roll purchase. Paid iPhone camera apps are very common, but this may be the first to charge based on virtual film rolls. That said, PetaPixel has seen real digital cameras that take a similar approach.

M-Kamera is available exclusively for iPhone right now. As noted, it is free to download and try, but digital rolls cost money.

Image credits: M-Kamera

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