The Best Deals on Action Cameras for Your Summer Adventures

Looking for a new action camera before your next adventure? This week’s deals include substantial savings on action cameras, handheld gimbal cameras, 360-degree cameras, and a wide range of accessories from GoPro, DJI, Insta360, SmallRig, Xtra, and more.

Whether you’re capturing hiking adventures, cycling, travel, motorsports, underwater footage, or everyday vlogging, there are plenty of worthwhile discounts available. This week’s sale covers flagship action cameras, creator bundles, stabilized pocket cameras, mounting accessories, cages, filters, and support gear, making it a good opportunity to build or upgrade your kit.













Action Cameras

GoPro HERO13 Black & Accessories Bundle

GoPro’s HERO13 Black remains one of the most capable action cameras available, combining high-resolution video, advanced stabilization, and a rugged waterproof design. This bundle also includes useful accessories, making it an attractive option for first-time buyers. The bundle has been reduced to $380, saving $70 off its regular $450 price.

GoPro HERO13 Black Creator Edition

Designed for vloggers and content creators, the Creator Edition expands the HERO13 with additional accessories for improved audio, lighting, and extended shooting sessions. It is currently available for $519 after a $100 discount.

GoPro HERO13 Black with HB-Series Lens Collection

This bundle pairs the HERO13 Black with GoPro’s interchangeable HB-Series Lens Collection, providing additional creative flexibility for different shooting styles. It is currently selling for $600 instead of its regular $700.

GoPro MAX2 360 Action Camera

GoPro’s latest 360-degree camera captures immersive footage that can later be reframed into traditional video or shared as full spherical content. During this promotion, it has dropped to $299, representing a $200 savings.

GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera

The original MAX continues to offer an affordable way to explore 360-degree capture for travel, action sports, and creative filmmaking. It is now available for $229, reduced from $369.

DJI Osmo 360 Action Camera

DJI’s new Osmo 360 is available in both Standard and Adventure Combo configurations this week. Both versions offer stabilized 360-degree recording designed for immersive travel and outdoor content creation, with the Standard Combo priced at $389 and the Adventure Combo discounted to $510.













DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo

The Osmo Action 4 remains a popular choice for creators who need strong low-light performance and excellent image stabilization in a compact waterproof body. It can be picked up this week for $209, down from $239.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo

For creators who prefer stabilized handheld footage, the Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo combines DJI’s pocket-sized gimbal camera with accessories for vlogging and filmmaking. It is currently available for $549 after an $80 discount.

Xtra Action Cameras

Xtra has several cameras included in this week’s sale. The Muse Gimbal Action Camera and Sphra360 Action Camera are both discounted to $329 from $499, while the compact Edge Action Camera drops to $179 from its regular $299 price.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 delivers high-quality action footage with AI-powered shooting features and strong low-light performance. It is currently available for $370, representing a $30 savings.

Insta360 GO 3

The tiny Insta360 GO 3 is designed for creators who want an ultra-compact wearable camera capable of capturing unique perspectives. This week it is available for $280 after an $80 discount.

Feiyu Pocket 3

Feiyu’s Pocket 3 combines a compact stabilized camera with a detachable remote handle for flexible shooting in the field. It has been discounted to $279, saving $50.













Accessories

SmallRig Accessories

SmallRig has multiple accessories on sale this week for DJI action cameras. Discounts include the Street Photography Cage Kit for DJI Osmo Action 6, ND Filter Kit for DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and 4, Power Bank Grip for DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and 3, Quick Release Chest Strap Mount, and the 4-inch Suction Cup Camera Mount Kit for vehicle-mounted filming.

Tilta Camera Cages

Tilta is offering discounts on protective cages for both the Insta360 X4 and DJI Osmo Action. Both kits are currently available for $24.50, half off their regular $49 price.

More Action Camera Accessories

Additional savings include the JOBY TelePod PRO Kit, Insta360 Xplorer Grip Kit for Ace Pro and Ace Pro 2, Freewell ND16/PL Filter for GoPro HERO cameras, TELESIN U-Hanging Neck Bracket, Ulanzi VL03 Motorcycle Invisible Selfie Stick Holder, and the Sunpak Action Camera Accessory Kit, with discounts available across mounting solutions, filters, handheld supports, and travel accessories.

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsInsta360, Xtra, GoPro. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.