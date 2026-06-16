Zoner Studio’s Summer Update Targets Real-World Photo Workflows

Zoner Studio has released its Summer Update 2026, introducing a collection of workflow-focused improvements designed to help photographers spend less time managing images and more time editing them.

Headlining the release are new photo stacking tools that bring focus stacking, panorama stitching, exposure blending, long-exposure effects, and moving object removal directly into Zoner Studio. The update also introduces a redesigned search system, improved retouching tools, and additional resources for video creators.

Rather than focusing on experimental AI features, Zoner says the update is centered on practical improvements photographers can use every day.

Focus Stacking and Photo Series Tools Take Center Stage

The biggest addition in the Summer Update is a new collection of Photo Stacking Tools that integrate advanced image-combining workflows directly into Zoner Studio.

The update introduces Focus Stacking, allowing photographers to merge multiple images captured at different focus distances into a single photograph with extended depth of field. The feature is particularly useful for macro photography, product photography, and landscape scenes where achieving sharpness throughout the frame can be challenging with a single exposure.

Exposure Bracketing and Panorama tools have also received substantial upgrades. Zoner says the improved processing algorithms deliver more natural-looking results while simplifying the workflow compared to traditional multi-step approaches.

Additional stacking tools include Long Exposure generation, Animation creation, and a new Remove Moving Objects feature that eliminates distractions in crowded scenes.

One of the key workflow improvements is the addition of Autostack and Detect Stack. These tools automatically recognize related image sequences upon import, group them, and reduce the amount of manual organization required before editing begins.

A New Search System for Large Photo Libraries

Photographers working with extensive RAW archives will also find a completely redesigned search panel in the Summer Update.

The new search system expands filtering capabilities across metadata fields and provides faster ways to locate specific images within large collections. Combined with improved grouping and organizational tools, the update aims to make it significantly easier to navigate years of photo archives.

Zoner says the new system allows photographers to search more deeply within metadata while streamlining the process of sorting, filtering, and organizing large libraries directly in the application.

Smarter Retouching and Video Improvements

The Summer Update also introduces a new Smart Healing tool designed to speed up common retouching tasks.

Rather than manually selecting source areas for cloning and repair, photographers can paint over unwanted elements and let the software handle much of the cleanup automatically. The tool is intended for removing sensor dust spots, small distractions, blemishes, and other everyday imperfections.

Video creators will find an expanded music library included in the update, providing additional audio tracks for video projects. Zoner has also updated its color processing pipeline to improve consistency throughout the editing workflow.

Designed Around Real-World Workflows

According to Zoner, the Summer Update was developed with a focus on solving practical workflow challenges rather than adding features for marketing’s sake.

“Photographers don’t need more features built for marketing headlines. They need tools that genuinely improve everyday work with photos,” says Jan Kupčík, Product Manager at Zoner Studio.

“This update is about removing friction from real workflows — from sorting RAW libraries to stacking photo series and getting better final images without switching between tools.”

The company says the goal of the release is to reduce dependence on third-party plugins and external software by bringing commonly used workflows such as focus stacking, panorama creation, and object removal directly into a single editing environment.

Pricing and Availability

The Zoner Studio Summer Update 2026 is available now for subscribers. New users can also try the software through a seven-day free trial.

Image credits: Zoner Studio