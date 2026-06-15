The 5 Captivating Winners of the 2026 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards

The winners of the 2026 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards have been revealed, showcasing up-and-coming filmmaking talent across five categories.

This year, more than 8,400 filmmakers from 162 countries and territories entered their work in the Fiction, Non-Fiction, Animation, Student, and Future Format filmmaking categories.

British filmmaker Jack Hughes took top honors in the Fiction category for the film, “Deadheading.” Hughes won a Sony Digital Imaging equipment kit plus a $5,000 cash prize.

In the Non-Fiction category, which celebrates short films that “predominantly factual in content,” Singaporean filmmaker Christine Seow’s entry, “Two Travelling Aunties,” won the prize. Like Hughes, Seow was awarded a Sony imaging kit plus $5,000 in cash.

Michelle Brøndum (Denmark) and Ida Melum (Norway) teamed up to topple the competition in the Animation category. This category is quite wide-ranging, allowing filmmakers to utilize stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, experimental animation, and more for their entries. Brøndum and Melum’s film, “Ovary-Acting,” earned the duo $5,000 and a Sony imaging kit.

The Student category is open to those studying film at registered institutions worldwide. This year, Cuban entrant Ana A. Alpizar, who studies at New York University (NYU), won for “Norheimsund.” Alpizar and NYU won Sony digital imaging equipment.

The Future Format competition challenges filmmakers to use “bold and innovative storytelling” to respond to a brief. This year’s brief tasked entrants with creating vertical video (9:16 aspect ratio) content. Nigerian filmmaker Innocent Yama Lamido won for “Creating Without Permission.” Lamido won a Sony imaging kit.

“The winning films captivate, challenge, and resonate long after viewing. These are artists who command their craft with confidence, execute their vision without compromise, and observe the world with clarity and empathy,” the Sony Future Filmmakers Awards jury comments.

“What distinguishes the winners, and the wider shortlist, is how far their stories reach — across borders, across cultures; across the full spectrum of human experience. Cinema remains the universal language, and these filmmakers demonstrate that its most essential voices are rising from every corner of the globe. It’s precisely filmmakers of this caliber that the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards were created to discover and to champion.”



The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards will return for their fifth edition in 2027. Entries open in July. Complete details are available on the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards website.

Image credits: Sony Future Filmmaker Awards