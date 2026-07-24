Red Bull Used a Vintage Camera to Film a 68-Year-Old Plane’s Historic Return to American Skies

For the first time since it was manufactured in Santa Monica, California, in 1958, the historic DC-6B aircraft from Red Bull’s aviation collection returned to the skies over the United States for a series of flights, with New York City serving as its first stop. To capture the significance of the aircraft’s return, the production team chose an equally historic approach: filming the aircraft using vintage Bolex motion picture cameras from the same era.

The project, titled “DC-6 x Bolex,” paired the 2026 perspective of modern aviation storytelling with the visual character of analog film, creating a unique comparison between two eras of image-making. Rather than relying exclusively on modern digital cinema equipment, the team used two Bolex cameras to document the DC-6B while it carried passengers on flights around New York City.

The creative decision was driven by a desire to create a stronger connection between the aircraft’s history and the tools used to document its return. Rather than simply capturing the DC-6B with modern digital cinema equipment, the team wanted the visual language of the footage itself to reflect the era in which the aircraft was originally built. By using vintage Bolex film cameras from the same period, the production was able to create a more authentic look and feel that complemented the aircraft’s legacy while celebrating the timeless character of analog filmmaking.

“The decision to film the DC-6B on Bolex cameras stemmed from love and appreciation of film photography and motion pictures. It has a way of presenting a subject in such a unique, authentic way to really set the tone of the DC-6B visit and the fact that it had not flown over American soil since it was built in 1958 in Santa Monica. We wanted to celebrate the plane by capturing it with cameras from the same era it was built,” the Red Bull Aviation team exclusively tells PetaPixel.

Matching a 1958 Aircraft With Analog Cameras

To recreate the feeling of the DC-6B’s original era, the production team selected two Bolex cameras that closely matched the aircraft’s timeline: a Bolex H16 Rex 3 from 1963 and a Bolex H16 SBM from 1970.

“The Bolex’s we used were a Bolex H16 Rex 3 from 1963 and a Bolex H16 SBM from 1970, which were the closest years we could find to 1958 when the DC-6B was built,” said the Red Bull Aviation team.

The cameras were paired with Kodak VISION3 50D and 250D film stocks, selected based on the available lighting conditions during the flights. Since much of the footage was captured during an evening flight around New York City, the production team chose film stocks that would best handle the changing light while preserving the character of analog motion picture film.

“We paired the Bolex’s with Kodak VISION3 50D and 250D. Those films types worked best based off the sun and available light since we filmed the majority of the footage during an 8pm evening flight around the city,” said the Red Bull Aviation team. “We felt it was the best way to document and celebrate the iconic DC-6B plane.”

Filming From a Historic Aircraft

Capturing footage from another aircraft while flying alongside the DC-6B presented both creative and technical challenges. The production team filmed from the nose of a historic aircraft, dealing with the realities of aerial cinematography while working with cameras that were decades old.

“One of the biggest challenges were just getting over the fear of flying in the nose of a plane from World War and adjusting to filming with a decades old camera in pretty bump conditions,” said the Red Bull Aviation team.

Although the pilots from Million Air provided confidence during the flights, the team explained that the biggest challenge was overcoming their own concerns about filming in such an unusual environment. The vintage cameras ultimately became part of the creative process.

“We had complete confidence from Million Air’s pilots, the company who were piloting the camera planes, but it was more so our own internal fear. Ultimately, the camera gave us our ‘shield’ and allowed us to put aside our nervousness to really lean into documenting the DC-6B over NYC the best way we could,” said the Red Bull Aviation team.

Balancing Film Authenticity With Modern Storytelling

While the project embraced analog filmmaking, the team still needed to present the footage to modern audiences. The final social media piece combined the finished film footage with a behind-the-scenes look at how cinematographer Khyber Jones captured the aircraft in flight.

“The social media piece that was released stayed true to the footage by adding a behind the scenes look into how Khyber Jones, the cinematographer, was able to capture the footage over New York City,” said the Red Bull Aviation team.

The final footage received only a subtle color grade, with the production team preserving the character of the film as it came back from the Kodak laboratory in New York City.

“There was a slight color grade added to the footage aside from that; the footage is how we received it from the Kodak Lab in NYC,” said the Red Bull Aviation team. “The whole goal was to stay true to the art form of film and truly honor that alongside the DC-6B.”

Capturing New York From a Different Perspective

Among the many moments captured during the flights, the team highlighted the aircraft’s pass over Central Park as one of the most memorable sequences.

“Flying over Central Park was surreal and capturing that in particular was incredible,” said the Red Bull Aviation team. “It is just such an iconic place in NYC that we were giddy in the nose of the A26 Invader plane while filming the DC-6B fly over.”

The unique formation flight allowed the filmmakers to capture the DC-6B from a distance and perspective that emphasized both the aircraft’s scale and its connection to the city.

“We were the perfect distance away that our framing worked out so well. Those moments captured the spirit of the fly over, and The Flying Bulls’ visit to NYC,” said the Red Bull Aviation team.

The Continued Value of Creating With Film

Although the project centered around the return of a historic aircraft, the Red Bull Aviation team hopes the DC-6 x Bolex production inspires creators to focus less on following trends and more on pursuing ideas that genuinely interest them. For the team, the use of vintage film cameras was not just a stylistic choice, but a reminder that the creative process itself remains just as important as the final result.

“Honestly, don’t wait around to create. No matter what you’re going to shoot, just go and do it for yourself. Capture life, your surroundings, and let it inspire you,” said the Red Bull Aviation team. “More people just need to create just because they want to and not because they think that’s what they’re supposed to. Stay true to yourself.”

That same mindset shaped the entire DC-6 x Bolex project, with the team intentionally choosing a less conventional approach to document an aircraft that already carried decades of history. By pairing a vintage aircraft with vintage filmmaking equipment, the production created a visual connection between the past and present while showing how older creative tools can still provide a unique perspective.

“Be different. Try to think outside of the box. Create for yourself and not for other people. Take a different path than everyone else and stay true to yourself,” said the Red Bull Aviation team.

Ultimately, the DC-6 x Bolex project serves as a reminder that storytelling is not defined by the newest technology, but by the vision behind the camera. Whether working with film or digital tools, creators can still find new ways to approach familiar subjects by embracing experimentation and creating work that feels authentic to their own perspective.

Image creditsRed Bull Aviation, Daniel Weiss