Glowing Frog on a Glowing Mushroom Wins Science Photo Competition

Matt Growcoot

On the left, a close-up of a small brown frog resting on a large green leaf. On the right, a vivid display of the Northern Lights, with streaks of green, purple, and pink illuminating the night sky over a calm body of water.

A photo of a biofluorescent frog sitting on a bioluminescent mushroom has won the People’s Choice Award at the Beaker Street Science Photography Prize 2024 based in Tasmania.

The blue glow in the tree frog’s eyes and on its body occurs because it has a chemical surface that absorbs light at one wavelength and reemits it at another. The frog is sitting on a funnel-shaped ghost fungus, so-named because of its bioluminescent glow at night.

A small frog with textured brown skin and bright blue eyes rests on the tip of a curved, glowing green plant in a dark environment. The illumination from the plant highlights the frog and adds an ethereal quality to the scene.
Winner of the People’s Choice Award. ‘Most of you will already know that this is a bioluminescent mushroom, but did you know that the blue glow in the little frog’s eyes and on his body is another type of glow called biofluorescence? This occurs when a living organism has a chemical surface that absorbs light at one wave length and re-emits it at another. There are many things that can fluoresce, including us. A 365 nm torch is your key to entering this magical new world full of wonderful new discoveries, all from asking just one question. “I wonder if it will glow?”’ | Toby Schrapel

Live Science reports that photographer Toby Schrapel came across the two glowing organisms on a pine plantation in Tasmania while searching for a rare mushroom. “When I first saw them together I thought to myself this is my chance to get something absolutely magical,” Schrapel tells Live Science.

Taking home the Judge’s Choice Winner was Andrea Williamson for her look at the endangered red handfish’s unique beginnings.

A close-up image of a cluster of small, translucent, spherical objects with bright yellow centers. The objects are likely fish eggs, grouped together on a dark surface. Each egg has a distinct spherical shape, and the yellow inside is prominently visible.
Winner of the Judge’s Choice Winner. ‘The successful development of Red Handfish (Thymichthys politus) embryos in captivity signifies a significant milestone in conservation efforts led by the Red Handfish Conservation Team at the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies. It demonstrates the dedication and expertise of the conservation team and offers hope for the future of this elusive species. Given the precarious situation of the Red Handfish population, with fewer than 100 adults remaining in just two small reef patches in southeastern Tasmania, efforts to preserve them in captivity are vital for their long-term survival.’ | Andrea Williamson
Close-up of three small, vibrant red mushrooms with thin stems standing amidst green moss and foliage. The mushrooms have cap structures with a slightly ribbed texture, creating a striking contrast against the lush, green background.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘Ruby Bonnets, [Cruentomycena viscidocruenta], are a small species of agaric fungus. They are part of the Mycenaceae family and often live on rotting wood. The caps of the examples in this photo are the size of pin heads and are present in Tasmanian rainforest. Most of the fungus is the unseen underground Mycelium. The Mycelium, united together, composes what’s called a “mycorrhizal network,” which connects individual plants together to transfer water, nitrogen, carbon and other minerals.’ | Charlie Chadwick
A star-filled night sky with the Milky Way galaxy arching overhead reflects on a tranquil body of water. Distant city lights line the horizon, casting vibrant reflections on the surface. Rocky shore in the foreground.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘Light pollution disrupts the natural balance of night and day, affecting towns and cities by obscuring the celestial spectacle of the Milky Way. Its pervasive glow alters ecosystems, impacting wildlife behaviour and habitats. Excessive artificial lighting not only wastes energy but also disrupts human circadian rhythms, which can lead to health issues. In towns and cities, it dims the brilliance of stars, limiting visibility and connection to the cosmos. This deprivation of natural darkness affects astronomy, education, and cultural heritage, diminishing the awe-inspiring experience of gazing at the night sky.’ | David Nolan
A serene night sky illuminated by aurora borealis, showcasing vibrant hues of green, purple, and pink. The colorful lights reflect beautifully on a calm body of water below. Silhouettes of distant landforms are visible under the mesmerizing display.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘Auroras occur when charged particles from the Sun collide with Earth’s atmosphere. Guided into the atmosphere and towards the poles by the Earth’s magnetic field, these particles are known as solar wind. As they enter the atmosphere they interact with gases such as oxygen and nitrogen which induces ionisation. The ionisation process creates visible light with oxygen emitting green and red hues and nitrogen producing blue and purple tones. The outcome is a dynamic shimmering spectacle known as the Northern or Southern Lights which are mostly observable in proximity to the Earths poles. During strong solar storms however the lights can be seen much closer to the equator.’ | Carmel Gledhill
A close-up photo of a small red, hairy spider on a tangled web of dried brown leaves. The intricate details of the spider and leaves are in sharp focus, highlighting the contrast between the vibrant red spider and the muted brown background.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘Mites come in a dazzling variety of forms. However few macro enthusiasts take the time to photograph them – likely because many species are both incredibly fast and tiny. I was lucky enough to capture this mite (subfamily Callidosomatinae) climbing in the dry undergrowth of Hawley Nature Reserve in northern Tasmania.’ | Ben Travaglini
Close-up shot of a highly textured, weathered wooden surface. The intricate, swirling grain patterns and grooves create an abstract, artistic appearance. The wood displays varying shades of gray and natural brown tones.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘The cracks and crevices on this once majestic Snow Peppermint (Eucalyptus coccifera) tell of the challenges of life at altitude. The struggle to grow and survive in such an ecosystem, ended due to fire, ice or simply time, is shown in the swirling eddies of this time-worn timber atop Hobart’s sentinel, kunanyi/Mt Wellington. Just as it drew from the barren environment around it in its life, this iconic Tasmanian tree gave back to the system that nurtured it, through its death. And so the cycle continues…’ | Deon Scanlon
A heron with gray feathers and yellow legs stands in calm, shallow water, its reflection clearly visible. The bird bends its neck down, appearing to search or fish in the water. The background is a soft blur of natural earthy tones.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘White-faced Heron (Egretta novaehollandiae) Tamar Valley Wetlands. Reflection is the phenomenon where light or other forms of energy bounce off a surface and return to the observer. In the case of this photograph, light waves hitting the bird’s image on the water’s surface bounce back to our eyes, creating a mirrored representation of the bird. This occurs due to the laws of optics, specifically the angle of incidence being equal to the angle of reflection. Reflection is crucial in various scientific fields, from optics to acoustics, playing a fundamental role in understanding how waves behave when encountering different surfaces and mediums.’ | James Britton
A black-and-white electron microscope image shows a highly magnified, spherical structure composed of overlapping, disk-shaped plates arranged in a geometric pattern. The intricate details resemble a mosaic of tightly packed, scale-like formations.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘Calcidiscus leptoporus – a coccolithophore found drifting in the Southern Ocean. Coccolithophores are single celled organisms which perform photosynthesis for the creation of energy, which in turn produces the oxygen that we breathe. They construct many intricate plates of armour – made of calcium carbonate – which they cover themselves with to protect their delicate internal cell from predation. Through their use of photosynthesis, and the production of these shell plates, they have become an exceptionally important warrior in the fight against climate change, contributing to the biological carbon pump, drawing down carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to be recycled or stored in the ocean depths. This image was taken using a Scanning Electron Microscope, from a sample collected by the Southern Ocean Continuous Plankton Recorder program (SO-CPR). | Luke Brokensha
A gnarled, leafless tree with a few green shoots emerges from a shallow body of transparent, reddish-brown water. The tree's shadow is clearly visible on the rocky bed beneath the water, creating an aesthetic mirrored reflection.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘This photograph is of a branch submerged in tannin coloured water. Many Tasmanian plant species contain tannin compounds that help protect plants from herbivores, bacteria and fungi. As water moves across the landscape, it acts as a solvent to leach tannin from plant matter into the water. The characteristic rich amber colour is a feature of many lakes and rivers in Tasmania, particularly in the highlands and West Coast regions.’ | Nathan Waterhouse
Two scuba divers are underwater, examining marine life on the ocean floor. They are surrounded by various aquatic plants and are wearing full diving gear, including wetsuits, masks, and tanks. One diver is holding an instrument, possibly for research or sampling.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘This photo highlights the dedication of marine ecologists from the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies as they seed giant kelp, Macrocystis pyrifera, along various locations on Tasmania’s East Coast. Their efforts bring hope for the region’s biodiversity, as kelp provides essential shelter and food for a variety of marine organisms.’ | Paula Andrea Ruiz Ruiz
A vibrant display of the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminates the night sky with hues of pink, green, and yellow. The shimmering lights reflect off a tranquil lake below, creating a stunning mirror image. The scene is surrounded by a dark, serene landscape.
Finalist of the Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024. ‘The “once in a lifetime” event that took place over the skies of Australia on the 11th May 2024. A solar storm comprised of protons and electrons moving past the earth incredibly fast. Trapped in the Earth’s magnetic field, they move to the magnetic poles. Forcing these atomic particles into the atmosphere, they strike atoms and molecules within. These particles enter a state of excitement and expel the energy by emitting light, creating spectacles like the fantastic light show we saw.’ | Alistair Luckman

The Beaker Street Sceince Photography Prize 2024 is part of Beaker Street Festival – a week-long celebration of science for adults in lutruwita/Tasmania each August. More information can be found on the festival’s website.

