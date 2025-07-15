The 12 Finalists of the Beaker Street Science Photography Prize

The Beaker Street Science Photography has revealed its 12 finalists that each tells a powerful scientific story.

The competition is based in Tasmania, Australia, and each picture focuses on rarely seen natural phenomena. A panel of judges will choose the winner, and there will also be a People’s Choice winner.

The 12 images will be on display at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery from August 6 to August 31, after which time the winners will be announced.