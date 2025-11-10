Light Lens Lab Recreated Another Legendary Leica Lens for a Fraction of the Price

Light Lens Lab’s latest lens, the 35mm f/1.4 Aspherical “11873” for M-Mount, is now available for preorder. The lens is a modern recreation of the legendary Leica Summilux 35mm f/1.4 double-sided aspherical lens from the late 1980s, which can sell for nearly $18,000 in good condition. Light Lens Lab’s new prime lenses start at $1,399.

Light Lens Lab says its new 35mm f/1.4 prime “faithfully pays homage” to Leica’s 35mm double-sided aspherical prime lens while delivering “modern advancements in rendering precision, distortion control, and chromatic aberration reduction.”

The new lens, optimized for modern high-resolution image sensors, utilizes precision-molded, manually polished aspherical elements, which Light Lens Lab says deliver “exceptional sharpness and tonal accuracy.”

The lens features nine elements arranged across five groups, including aspherical elements in groups two and five. The newly developed Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) and Achromatic elements minimize distortion and diffraction across the image area.

Finally, Light Lens Lab incorporates lanthanide-infused optical glass to ensure that the new prime delivers the “classic and sought-after ‘glow’ characteristic at f/1.4.” The aperture ranges from f/1.4 to f/16, and the lens features a 10-bladed diaphragm.

The company, best known for its impressive optics, says that the development process for the new 35mm f/1.4 Aspherical “11873” has provided “invaluable experience and technical insight,” and will form the basis for the company’s new High-Performance Optics Project. This is a new series of lenses that promise the company’s highest levels of optical precision and image quality performance. To that end, Light Lens Lab promises to continue developing new legacy-inspired lenses alongside its wholly unique projects.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The new prime lens comes in two versions, both available to preorder now. There is an aluminum version for $1,399 available in black paint and chrome finishes. There is also a limited edition Titanium Grey version for $1,699.

The aluminum lens will begin shipping on January 7, 2026, while the Titanium Grey lens will start shipping to photographers in just a few weeks on December 1, 2025.

The preorders for the Titanium Grey version will close on November 21 at 12 AM EST. Both versions ship with matching front and rear caps, a lens pouch, and a matching lens hood. The Titanium Grey version also includes an exclusive E46 UV filter in a matching titanium finish.

More sample images are available on Light Lens Lab’s website.

Image credits: Light Lens Lab