Light Lens Lab Recreated Another Legendary Leica Lens for a Fraction of the Price

Jeremy Gray

Close-up of a black Leica camera with a silver lens, showing detailed dials and engraved settings on both the camera body and the lens, placed on a white background.

Light Lens Lab’s latest lens, the 35mm f/1.4 Aspherical “11873” for M-Mount, is now available for preorder. The lens is a modern recreation of the legendary Leica Summilux 35mm f/1.4 double-sided aspherical lens from the late 1980s, which can sell for nearly $18,000 in good condition. Light Lens Lab’s new prime lenses start at $1,399.

Light Lens Lab says its new 35mm f/1.4 prime “faithfully pays homage” to Leica’s 35mm double-sided aspherical prime lens while delivering “modern advancements in rendering precision, distortion control, and chromatic aberration reduction.”

The new lens, optimized for modern high-resolution image sensors, utilizes precision-molded, manually polished aspherical elements, which Light Lens Lab says deliver “exceptional sharpness and tonal accuracy.”

Close-up of a camera lens marked “ASPH PROTOTYPE 05 LIGHT LENS LAB CHINA 1:1.4/35” next to a detached square lens hood labeled “LIGHT LENS LAB CHINA.” The lens glass has a purple tint.

The lens features nine elements arranged across five groups, including aspherical elements in groups two and five. The newly developed Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) and Achromatic elements minimize distortion and diffraction across the image area.

Finally, Light Lens Lab incorporates lanthanide-infused optical glass to ensure that the new prime delivers the “classic and sought-after ‘glow’ characteristic at f/1.4.” The aperture ranges from f/1.4 to f/16, and the lens features a 10-bladed diaphragm.

A silver camera lens with engraved focus and aperture markings sits upright on a white surface next to its matching lens cap placed face down.

A compact black camera with a textured grip, a metallic lens cap labeled "LIGHT LIGHT LENS LAB," and a green wrist strap, set against a plain white background.

The company, best known for its impressive optics, says that the development process for the new 35mm f/1.4 Aspherical “11873” has provided “invaluable experience and technical insight,” and will form the basis for the company’s new High-Performance Optics Project. This is a new series of lenses that promise the company’s highest levels of optical precision and image quality performance. To that end, Light Lens Lab promises to continue developing new legacy-inspired lenses alongside its wholly unique projects.

Sample Images

A hand holds a silver camera lens in focus, while the background features blurred white dishes and bowls with a soft, dreamy bokeh effect. The image has a vintage film aesthetic.

A person rides a blue bike on a street while another person pushes a large trash bin on the sidewalk in front of a modern building with large windows displaying ceramics and the sign "Maison Jule.

A hand holds a camera lens in focus, with a blurred background featuring bowls and objects on a table. The image has a soft, vintage look, and "Kodak EKTAR 100" is visible at the top border.

A vintage-style living room with ornate wooden furniture, a floral sofa, antique cabinets, chandeliers, a decorative mirror, and soft warm lighting, creating a cozy and elegant atmosphere.

A wine glass stands next to a bowl of white candies, surrounded by string lights, set against a blurred cityscape with glowing lights at dusk.

Pricing and Availability

The new prime lens comes in two versions, both available to preorder now. There is an aluminum version for $1,399 available in black paint and chrome finishes. There is also a limited edition Titanium Grey version for $1,699.

A silver camera lens with engraved markings sits upright beside a matching silver lens cap that reads "LIGHT LENS LAB." The lens displays aperture and focus scales, with "DUAL ASPHERICAL PROTOTYPE" engraved on the front.

The aluminum lens will begin shipping on January 7, 2026, while the Titanium Grey lens will start shipping to photographers in just a few weeks on December 1, 2025.

A camera lens marked "Light Lens Lab" with detailed focus and aperture markings sits next to a matching square lens hood, both placed on a white background.

The preorders for the Titanium Grey version will close on November 21 at 12 AM EST. Both versions ship with matching front and rear caps, a lens pouch, and a matching lens hood. The Titanium Grey version also includes an exclusive E46 UV filter in a matching titanium finish.

More sample images are available on Light Lens Lab’s website.

Image credits: Light Lens Lab

, ,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A Complete Guide to Leica M Lenses
Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 Leica Brings Back the 1961 Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4, the ‘King of Bokeh’
A silver camera lens with a visible focus and aperture ring, resting on a black lens cap labeled "Artra" and another cap in the background. The lens displays aperture markings from f/1.1 to f/16. The Artra Lab Similar 35mm f/1.4 Costs a Fraction of the Leica Original
Leica Summilux 35mm f1.4 New Black Anodized 35mm f/1.4 Summilux-M Limited to Just 200 Units
Discussion