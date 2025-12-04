Leica Launches Four M-Lenses In Beautiful New Finishes

Leica has made four of its legendary Leica M-Lenses available in stylish new finishes: three in the Leica Safari Design and one in a fresh, glossy black finish.

Leica Camera AG is releasing the Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH., the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH., and the Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. in the company’s eye-catching olive-green Leica Safari design. Meanwhile, the fourth new variant, the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 from Leica’s Classic line, is arriving in glossy black. The Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Classic was released in silver in February of this year, and was notably Leica’s first lens to ship in the company’s new plastic-free sustainable packaging.

“By launching these three lenses in the Leica Safari look, the company is continuing the longstanding tradition of this popular design variant,” Leica says of its trio of new olive-green lenses. The company adds that its “striking color scheme” features a very durable matte olive-green finish, making it a “perfect match” for the Leica M11-P Safari digital rangefinder that debuted in May.

Like prior Leica Safari lenses, the three new ones feature a silver-chrome brass focus tab, a red feet scale, and a white meter scale. However, they aren’t just a pretty face; Leica says these three lenses feature an “extended close focus distance” as an “exclusive highlight.”

“In terms of performance and build, they match the respective series models and, as compact wide-angle, reportage, and standard focal lengths, offer maximum freedom and flexibility in image composition,” Leica promises.

The new glossy black Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Classic lens, like Leica’s other glossy black paint cameras and lenses, promises elegance. This is among the most coveted of Leica’s many variants, and, as with the rest, it promises to age in unique ways, with the black paint wearing over time to reveal the brass below. It is rare for a company to worry about how its products look when paint wears, but it is a significant focus for Leica, and its glossy black products are perhaps the best example.

“Over the years, frequent use creates a unique patina on the paintwork, partially revealing the brass underneath. In this way, each single unit of this M-Lens, which belongs to the Classic line, gradually reveals its very own story,” Leica says.

The lens ships with a matching glossy black paint classic round lens hood.

Pricing and Availability

The Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. Safari is $6,795, the Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. Safari is $5,495, and the Leica Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. Safari will be $5,995. The 35mm and 50mm lenses are available now, while the Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. Will arrive on February 12, 2026.

The Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Classic in glossy black paint is available today for $4,595, a slight premium over the silver version.

strong>Image credits: Leica