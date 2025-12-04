Leica Launches Four M-Lenses In Beautiful New Finishes

Four camera lenses on a wooden surface; three are green with white markings and one is black, all featuring various focal lengths and aperture values.

Leica has made four of its legendary Leica M-Lenses available in stylish new finishes: three in the Leica Safari Design and one in a fresh, glossy black finish.

Leica Camera AG is releasing the Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH., the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH., and the Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. in the company’s eye-catching olive-green Leica Safari design. Meanwhile, the fourth new variant, the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 from Leica’s Classic line, is arriving in glossy black. The Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Classic was released in silver in February of this year, and was notably Leica’s first lens to ship in the company’s new plastic-free sustainable packaging.

An olive green Leica camera with a lens attached is displayed on a white surface next to two additional interchangeable camera lenses with visible aperture and focus markings.

“By launching these three lenses in the Leica Safari look, the company is continuing the longstanding tradition of this popular design variant,” Leica says of its trio of new olive-green lenses. The company adds that its “striking color scheme” features a very durable matte olive-green finish, making it a “perfect match” for the Leica M11-P Safari digital rangefinder that debuted in May.

A green Leica camera with a textured body and a large lens sits on a light surface against a neutral background.

Like prior Leica Safari lenses, the three new ones feature a silver-chrome brass focus tab, a red feet scale, and a white meter scale. However, they aren’t just a pretty face; Leica says these three lenses feature an “extended close focus distance” as an “exclusive highlight.”

“In terms of performance and build, they match the respective series models and, as compact wide-angle, reportage, and standard focal lengths, offer maximum freedom and flexibility in image composition,” Leica promises.

Top view of a green Leica camera with silver dials and buttons, lens with red and white markings, and "Leica Camera Wetzlar Germany" engraved on the body, resting on a light-colored surface.

The new glossy black Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Classic lens, like Leica’s other glossy black paint cameras and lenses, promises elegance. This is among the most coveted of Leica’s many variants, and, as with the rest, it promises to age in unique ways, with the black paint wearing over time to reveal the brass below. It is rare for a company to worry about how its products look when paint wears, but it is a significant focus for Leica, and its glossy black products are perhaps the best example.

A person holding a black Leica film camera with both hands, wearing a light beige jacket. The camera's dials and lens are clearly visible.

A black Leica camera with a lens is placed on a reflective black surface near a metal edge, viewed from above and slightly to the side. The camera’s dials and Leica logo are clearly visible.

“Over the years, frequent use creates a unique patina on the paintwork, partially revealing the brass underneath. In this way, each single unit of this M-Lens, which belongs to the Classic line, gradually reveals its very own story,” Leica says.

The lens ships with a matching glossy black paint classic round lens hood.

Pricing and Availability

The Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. Safari is $6,795, the Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. Safari is $5,495, and the Leica Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. Safari will be $5,995. The 35mm and 50mm lenses are available now, while the Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. Will arrive on February 12, 2026.

The Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Classic in glossy black paint is available today for $4,595, a slight premium over the silver version.

