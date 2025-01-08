The Artra Lab Similar 35mm f/1.4 Costs a Fraction of the Leica Original

Relatively new Hong Kong-based lens maker Artra Lab, which launched a not-so-subtle Nikkor knockoff a few months ago, is back with another heavily-inspired lens, this time a 35mm f/1.4 M mount lens that looks an awful lot like a legendary Leica Summilux Steel Rim lens.

The Artra Lab Similar 35mm f/1.4 has been two years in the making and is constructed using a CNC-machined unibody aluminum chassis. Per Artra Lab, the lens has “superior durability, flawless alignment, and a sleek, minimalist aesthetic” with a premium look and high-quality feel.

The lens weighs just 200 grams (a little under 7.1 ounces) and is only 33 millimeters (1.3 inches) long. The lens has a 43mm filter thread and a maximum diameter of 55.5 millimeters (2.2 inches).

Compared to the Leica 35mm f/1.4 Summilux-M Steel Rim lens that Artra Lab is clearly inspired by, the Artra Lab Similar lens is the same weight and nearly the same length. The two lenses differ most dramatically in price: the Leica lens is $4,095, while the Artra Lab Similar starts at $530 for early purchasers.

In terms of optical design, the Artra Lab Similar 35mm f/1.4 features seven elements in five groups, just like the Leica lens. Also, the Similar lives up to its name in terms of aperture blades, as both prime lenses feature 10 of them.

The Artra Lab lens differs slightly from the Leica lens regarding minimum focusing distance, allowing it to shoot just a bit closer than the Leica prime: 0.8 versus 1.0 meters (31.5 versus 39.4 inches). Neither lens even sniffs macro territory, though.

“Crafted with precision, the Artra Lab Similar Steel Rim 1960s 35mm f/1.4 Lens features high-quality glass elements that minimize distortions and aberrations. This ensures crystal-clear images with rich contrast and color fidelity,” Artra Lab explains.

As for why the lens is called “Similar,” the company says it is a nod to the fact the design takes inspiration from “legends.” Although the company never calls out the Leica Steel Rim by name, it is the reference point for the new lens.

Pricing and Availability

The Artra Lab Similar 35mm f/1.4 is available to purchase now in black and silver colorways for $530. Once the early bird discount ends, the lens will cost $555. Early adopters will also receive a free gift, a clear “Artra Lab lens container.”

Image credits: Artra Lab