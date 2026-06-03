Harlowe’s New Flash Lifts and Bends to Deliver More Flattering Light

Harlowe has announced its new Pocket Flash, a compact hybrid lighting tool that combines an on-camera flash with a bi-color continuous LED light. Designed for photographers, content creators, and videographers, the pocket-sized unit features a unique built-in lift mechanism that it says helps create more flattering lighting.

Priced at $149, the Pocket Flash introduces a unique built-in Z-Lift mechanism that raises the light source above the camera’s lens axis, helping to reduce lens shadows and creating more dimensional, natural-looking illumination than a traditional on-camera flash.

Designed for everyday carry, the Pocket Flash combines flash photography, continuous lighting, magnetic modifiers, and off-camera mounting options into a compact body weighing just 4.4 ounces (125 grams).

A Different Approach to On-Camera Flash

The standout feature of the Pocket Flash is Harlowe’s integrated Z-Lift system.

Unlike traditional hot shoe flashes that position the light directly above the lens, the Pocket Flash uses a built-in stainless steel arm that elevates and tilts the flash head away from the optical axis. According to Harlowe, this helps minimize harsh lens shadows in close-up photography, reduce red-eye, and create more natural depth in portraits.

The system folds neatly into the flash body when not in use, maintaining a compact footprint measuring just 1.87 x 2.30 x 1.95 inches (4.8 x 5.9 x 5 cm). When fully extended, the unit reaches a height of 4.86 inches (12.4 cm).

The flash itself offers a guide number of 12 meters (39.4 feet) at ISO 100 and features seven power levels, ranging from full power down to 1/64.

Flash and Continuous Light in One Device

In addition to functioning as a conventional flash, the Pocket Flash can switch into continuous LED mode for video production, live streaming, content creation, and previewing lighting setups before taking a photograph.

The built-in bi-color LED offers adjustable color temperatures from 2700K to 6500K, allowing users to match ambient lighting conditions or create warmer and cooler looks as needed.

The continuous light operates at 2W in Standard Mode and 4W in Boost Mode, producing up to 360 lumens at 6500K.

Color performance appears to be a key focus, with Harlowe quoting CRI and TLCI ratings of 96+, helping ensure accurate color reproduction for both photo and video applications.

Designed Around Portability

The Pocket Flash is powered by a built-in 1000mAh rechargeable battery that charges via USB-C.

Harlowe claims the unit can deliver approximately 700 full-power flashes on a charge, while reducing power output significantly extends battery life. At the lowest 1/64 setting, the company rates the flash for up to 35,000 flashes.

Recycle time is approximately 2.3 seconds at full power.

For continuous lighting applications, the battery can power the LED for up to two hours at full brightness, four hours at 50% brightness, or up to seven hours at 25% brightness.

Magnetic Modifiers and Creative Lighting Tools

Like several of Harlowe’s other lighting products, the Pocket Flash incorporates a magnetic accessory system.

The standard kit includes a Magnetic Dome Diffuser to quickly soften the light output, while the Creator Kit expands the system with additional accessories designed to provide greater creative control.

These include magnetic color gels for introducing color effects and Harlowe’s Material Blade reflector system, which allows photographers and creators to shape, redirect, and modify the character of the light.

The company positions the Creator Kit as a portable light-shaping system that offers more cinematic and stylized lighting options without requiring larger lighting equipment.

Broad Camera Compatibility

The Pocket Flash uses a standard ISO 518 hot shoe connection, making it compatible with a wide range of cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Ricoh, OM System, Leica, and Hasselblad.

A built-in 1/4″-20 threaded mount also allows the unit to be attached to tripods, light stands, and other support accessories for off-camera use.

Because the system relies on a universal hot shoe connection rather than brand-specific TTL communication, it can be mounted across a wide range of camera systems without requiring adapters.

Pricing and Availability

The Harlowe Pocket Flash is available now through Harlowe and authorized retailers. Pricing starts at $149 for the Standard Kit, which includes the light unit, Magnetic Dome Diffuser, USB-C charging cable, pouch, and adjustment tool.

For users seeking more creative control, additional kits are available with accessories such as magnetic color gels, the Material Blade magnetic adapter, reflector blades, and a dedicated carrying bag.

Image credits: Harlowe