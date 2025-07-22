Ulanzi’s $25 Compact Flash Has a 2-in-1 Design

Ulanzi announced its latest camera accessory, the SL03 Spark Lite, a pocket-sized flash designed to deliver powerful lighting in a compact and portable form. Priced at just $25, this newly released flash offers both flash and constant light modes, making it a versatile tool for photographers on the go.

Despite its small size, the Spark Lite promises impressive performance with fast recovery times and excellent color accuracy. Ulanzi hopes to show that big lighting potential can come in a small package.

Ulanzi SL03 Spark Lite Camera Flash: A Compact, Capable Lighting Solution

The Ulanzi SL03 Spark Lite Camera Flash is an affordable and portable option for photographers seeking a lightweight flash with reliable performance. Priced at just $25, the Spark Lite is designed for those in need of a compact solution that delivers versatility without sacrificing essential features. Its compact size and practical design make it an appealing choice for photographers who require an on-the-go lighting option.

The Ulanzi SL03 Spark Lite is remarkably compact, measuring just 2.7 by 1.7 by 0.9 inches (68.6 x 43.2 x 23 millimeters) and weighing only 0.095 pounds (43 grams). Its small dimensions make it significantly lighter and more portable than most traditional camera flashes, resembling the size of a typical set of earbuds. The flash is constructed with durable plastic, featuring a matte finish that provides a sleek, modern appearance. This lightweight design allows the flash to be easily carried in a camera bag, pocket, or pouch, ensuring that it adds minimal bulk to the photographer’s kit. Additionally, the inclusion of a USB Type-C charging port ensures quicker charging times compared to older micro-USB models.

Despite its small size, the Ulanzi SL03 Spark Lite promises reasonably capable performance, at least for specific situations. The flash has a Guide Number (GN) of just 8 at ISO 100, which should deliver sufficient power for close-up photography. Its color temperature of 6500K (±8%) is close to daylight, making it suitable for a range of lighting conditions, both indoors and outdoors.

The flash offers two modes: Flash Mode and Constant Mode. In Flash Mode, the light intensity can be adjusted through four power settings. At full power, the flash has a GN8 output, while its fast recycling time at 1/8 power (instant recovery) allows for continuous use during fast-paced shoots. At higher power settings (1/2 to 1/1), the flash requires longer recycle times, ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.

In Constant Mode, the flash functions as a continuous light source, which can be helpful for video work or other situations requiring steady illumination. In this mode, the flash delivers a 1W output with an illuminance of approximately 130 lux at a distance of 0.5 meters (1.6 ft), maintaining a consistent 5600K color temperature. The CRI in constant mode is also around 97, ensuring that subjects are lit naturally.

The Ulanzi SL03 Spark Lite is designed to be straightforward to operate, making it suitable for photographers of all experience levels. The flash features a simple one-button operation to toggle between Flash Mode and Constant Mode, with an additional button for adjusting the power levels across four settings. This ease of use allows for quick adjustments without the need for complicated menus or settings.

The flash is compatible with a variety of camera brands, including Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fuji, Olympus, and Pentax, thanks to its single-pin design. Granted, this versatility also limits the flash’s ability to work with camera-specific metering modes.

The Ulanzi SL03 Spark Lite is powered by a 300mAh built-in battery that allows for approximately 500 flashes at full power (1/1). This is adequate for typical short photo sessions, with the battery offering sufficient longevity for casual shoots. The flash charges via the Type-C port, with a full recharge taking about one hour at 5V/1A. This fast charging time ensures minimal downtime between sessions, allowing the photographer to keep the flash ready for use with little interruption.

Pricing and Availability

The Ulanzi SL03 Spark Lite Camera Flash is available for purchase at $25, and can be found through Ulanzi’s official website and select online retailers.

Image credits: Ulanzi