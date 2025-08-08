Godox’s Tiny iT20/iT22 Flash Costs $45 and Takes Magnetic Filters

Jeremy Gray

Four compact Godox camera flash units are floating against a gradient purple and white background, showcasing their different angles, buttons, and digital displays.

Photo equipment and lighting company Godox launched another compact and affordable flash for photographers. The Godox iT20/iT22 camera flash weighs around 50 grams (less than two ounces) and is under $50.

As spotted by RedShark, the Godox iT20/iM22 is the latest in an increasingly long string of tiny flashes from the Chinese company Godox. The iT20 and iT22 arrive just a few months after Godox announced the iT30 Pro, another pocket-sized flash with pro-grade ambitions. And, of course, Godox makes more traditional professional flashes, too, like the V480 TTL announced in June.

Like the V480 and iT30 Pro, despite its small size, the iT20 and iT22 still offer TTL and HSS functionality. The 45-gram (1.6-ounce) flash features a magnetic attachment point for filters, a one-touch mode button, and a high-definition display. It promises 700 flashes per charge and recycling as fast as 1.5 seconds.

Two digital cameras each have a small, square, silver device mounted on top. Close-up insets highlight the mode buttons labeled "M" and "MODE" on each device. The background is softly out of focus.
Godox iT20 (left) and Godox iT22 (right)

While the iT20 and iT22 share the same flash functionality, they utilize different form factors. The stouter iT20 weighs 45 grams (1.6 ounces), while the iT22 is taller, thinner, and weighs a bit more (52 grams / 1.8 ounces).

A person holds a digital camera at arm’s length, taking a selfie outdoors near water. The camera is in focus, showing its screen and controls, while the person in the background is blurred and smiling.
Godox iT20
A hand holds a small, silver and black cubic device labeled "qodax" and "F20" between two fingers against a light blue background.
Godox iT20

As for the magnetic filters, a big part of the Godox iT20/iT22’s appeal, there are many different ones available for photographers. Godox offers snap-on diffusers, color filters (CTO/CTB), creative gels, and honeycomb grids for its tiny new flash.

A row of twelve square-shaped air vent covers in different colors gradually changes from black, brown, blue, green, and purple to white, arranged diagonally against a plain gray background.

Side-by-side photos of a woman in a straw hat holding a bouquet by the sea; the left image (iT20) looks cooler, while the right image (iT20 + 1/1CTO) has warmer, more natural lighting.

A camera with cyan and yellow filters attached is on the left, while on the right, a small white toy figure with orange horns and a logo on its belly stands against a greenish background. Text reads "iT20 + Cyan+Yellow.

“Experiment with atmospheric effects and craft distinctive visual stories,” Godox explains. It’s even possible to combine multiple filters at once by splitting them across the flash.

A young woman with a cheerful smile holds a camera with a flash attachment, aiming it forward. Colorful bags with rainbow handles are visible on shelves in the background.
Godox iT22

The flash intensity can be adjusted in six steps (1/32 to 1/1), and once the built-in battery is depleted, photographers can recharge the unit via USB-C.

Alongside the new flash, Godox released an optional TR TTL Hot Shoe Riser that lifts the flash by 30 millimeters. This ensures that, despite its small size, the iT20 can work with larger lenses for Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, and Sony cameras. The riser also enables zero to 90-degree tilt adjustments. The iT22’s actual flash is already a fair bit higher than the iT20’s, so it may not require the riser.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox iT20 and iT22 flashes are available now for $44.90. They are compatible with Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, and Sony cameras and offer TTL functionality for all available systems.

Buy the Godox iT20 new on Amazon.comBuy the Godox iT20 used on KEH.com
Buy the Godox iT22 new on Amazon.comBuy the Godox iT22 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Godox

