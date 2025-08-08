Godox’s Tiny iT20/iT22 Flash Costs $45 and Takes Magnetic Filters

Photo equipment and lighting company Godox launched another compact and affordable flash for photographers. The Godox iT20/iT22 camera flash weighs around 50 grams (less than two ounces) and is under $50.

As spotted by RedShark, the Godox iT20/iM22 is the latest in an increasingly long string of tiny flashes from the Chinese company Godox. The iT20 and iT22 arrive just a few months after Godox announced the iT30 Pro, another pocket-sized flash with pro-grade ambitions. And, of course, Godox makes more traditional professional flashes, too, like the V480 TTL announced in June.

Like the V480 and iT30 Pro, despite its small size, the iT20 and iT22 still offer TTL and HSS functionality. The 45-gram (1.6-ounce) flash features a magnetic attachment point for filters, a one-touch mode button, and a high-definition display. It promises 700 flashes per charge and recycling as fast as 1.5 seconds.

While the iT20 and iT22 share the same flash functionality, they utilize different form factors. The stouter iT20 weighs 45 grams (1.6 ounces), while the iT22 is taller, thinner, and weighs a bit more (52 grams / 1.8 ounces).

As for the magnetic filters, a big part of the Godox iT20/iT22’s appeal, there are many different ones available for photographers. Godox offers snap-on diffusers, color filters (CTO/CTB), creative gels, and honeycomb grids for its tiny new flash.

“Experiment with atmospheric effects and craft distinctive visual stories,” Godox explains. It’s even possible to combine multiple filters at once by splitting them across the flash.

The flash intensity can be adjusted in six steps (1/32 to 1/1), and once the built-in battery is depleted, photographers can recharge the unit via USB-C.

Alongside the new flash, Godox released an optional TR TTL Hot Shoe Riser that lifts the flash by 30 millimeters. This ensures that, despite its small size, the iT20 can work with larger lenses for Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, and Sony cameras. The riser also enables zero to 90-degree tilt adjustments. The iT22’s actual flash is already a fair bit higher than the iT20’s, so it may not require the riser.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox iT20 and iT22 flashes are available now for $44.90. They are compatible with Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, and Sony cameras and offer TTL functionality for all available systems.

Image credits: Godox