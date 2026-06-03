Cameraman Left Bloodied After Collision with Player During UFL Game

A cameraman was left with a head injury after being struck by a UFL player who ran out of bounds during a live televised game.

FOX Sports cameraman Dave Hoffman was left bleeding following a collision with a Louisville Kings player during the UFL game against the Columbus Aviators at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

Hoffman was standing on the sidelines filming the action when Columbus Aviators quarterback Jalen Morton was tackled while rushing down the left sideline. During the play, Louisville Kings linebacker Jaheim Thomas attempted to hurdle over Morton but was unable to slow down in time as he ran out of bounds.

It doesn’t get tougher than Dave 💪🎥 pic.twitter.com/kCqa4dEVvm — UFLonFOX (@UFLonFOX) June 1, 2026

Thomas collided with Hoffman, who was positioned just a few feet from the action, and the force of the impact sent the cameraman crashing to the turf and into the team bench.

The collision immediately drew concern from players and staff nearby. Hoffman remained seated on the ground, appearing shaken and in pain while clutching his head. A separate camera later showed medics treating him on the sideline as a bandage was wrapped around a cut on his head.

A ‘Tough’ Cameraman

However, the cameraman appeared to be in good spirits despite the incident. During a replay of the collision, FOX Sports commentators praised Hoffman for being “tough” as the camera operator continued receiving medical treatment on the sideline.

“So watch Dave Hoffman, our cameraman right on the sideline,” announcer Kevin Kugler says during a replay of the hit. “And Dave just gets blasted.”

“But Dave’s tough, though,” colleague Joel Klatt responds.

As Klatt spoke, Hoffman jokingly blew a kiss toward the camera while medics treated him on the sidelines. “Yes, Dave!” Klatt exclaimed in response.

“Dave works with us on college football on Big Noon [a college football pregame show]. There he is. Nothing’s gonna keep him down,” Klatt continues in the commentary. “I guarantee you, Dave is telling those guys, like, ‘Guys, I’m good.’”