NFL Cameraman Films Himself Getting Knocked Out by Buffalo Bills Tight End

An NFL cameraman filmed himself getting taken out by a Buffalo Bills tight end during this weekend’s game.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

However, during an intense moment in the NFL game, a CBS cameraman found himself a little too close to the action.

During the game, Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox completely decked the CBS cameraman filming from the sidelines — sending him and his camera flying.

And the CBS cameraman, who was knocked down, managed to capture his run-in with Knox from an incredible POV angle.

The on-camera incident, which was spotted by sports news outlet Awful Announcing, occurred in the second quarter of the game when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed a 24-yard pass to tight end Knox near the Kansas City Chiefs sideline.

As Knox tried to stay inbounds, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal delivered a hit that forced him toward the sideline. Knox managed to stay on his feet but stumbled and crashed into a group of broadcast technicians, knocking over three of them, including a CBS cameraman.

In the aired footage, the CBS cameraman is seen falling over backward as Knox runs straight into him. As he is knocked over by the NFL player, his camera is seen flying into the air.

However, the Buffalo Bills quarterback immediately helps the broadcast technicians and CBS cameraman back to their feet. He is seen picking his camera off the floor and returning to filming the game.

“Here is the deep pass, it’s open, and it’s Knox with the reception,” CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz is heard saying during the play. “And wipes out about three technicians. But there to help them get up.”

CBS replayed multiple angles of the dramatic moment of Knock’s run-in with the cameraman and three broadcast technicians. However, the most striking footage was the CBS cameraman’s own POV angle of the unexpected collision with the tight end. His angle showed Knox catching the ball and knocking him over from the sidelines,

As Awful Announcing points out, Knox is no lightweight — standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing about 250 pounds. So the cameraman is due plenty of credit for holding his ground as Knox unintentionally collided with him, all while managing to capture one of the game’s most memorable moments.



