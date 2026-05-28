Thypoch’s New Simera-C 16mm T1.9 Is its Widest Cinema Lens Yet

Thypoch announced a new addition to its Simera-C series of affordable, compact cinema primes, the Simera-C 16mm T1.9. It is Thypoch’s widest full-frame cinema prime lens yet.

Chinese lens maker Thypoch debuted its Simera-C series back in October 2024, kickstarting the lineup with 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm prime lenses, with a fifth lens, a 21mm prime, in the pipeline.

While all six Simera-C lenses feature fast apertures, the new ultra-wide 16mm T1.9 is the slowest in the lineup. The other five primes are all T1.5 lenses. However, that said, a T1.9 aperture with a 16mm focal length is relatively fast in the cinema lens landscape, and Thypoch notes that the new 16mm lens promises “near-zero distortion in a feather-light build.”

The Simera-C 16mm T1.9 is physically the longest Simera-C lens yet, although the M-Mount version is still under 70 millimeters (2.7 inches) long. The E-mount lens is a bit longer at 79.3 millimeters (3.1 inches). The Simera-C weighs 467 grams (16.5 ounces) in M and 490 grams (17.3 ounces) in E. It is ever-so-slightly lighter than the smaller Simera-C 21mm T1.5. Like the rest of the Simera-C lineup, the 16mm T1.9 has a 67-millimeter (2.6-inch) front diameter and a 210-degree focus throw.

The new Simera-C features 15 lens elements arranged across 11 groups and a 16-bladed aperture diaphragm. All Simera-C lenses feature the same 43.2-millimeter image circle.

“The latest ultra-wide addition to the Simera-C cinema lens series combines an ultra-compact 𝟕𝟎𝐦𝐦 form factor with impressive optical performance,” Thypoch says. “Featuring 85 lp/mm center resolution, minimal focus breathing, and exceptionally low distortion, it pushes the boundaries of ultra-wide cinematography.”

Unlike many modern cinema lenses, and even some of Thypoch’s stills-focused lenses, the Simera-C lineup is designed to minimize aberrations and deliver clean, sharp images across the entire frame. Importantly, each Simera-C lens promises a consistent aesthetic and performance, ensuring filmmakers using multiple Simera-C lenses achieve a unified look for their project.

Thypoch notes that the M-Mount version of the Simera-C lenses is very easy to adapt to a wide range of modern filmmaking cameras, including PL-Mount Arri cameras, Canon RF, Nikon Z, L-Mount, and even DJI gimbal cameras like the Zenmuse.

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Simera-C 16mm T1.9 lens is available now for $879 in Sony E-mount and $959 for M-Mount.

Image credits: Thypoch