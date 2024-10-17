Thypoch’s New Simera-C E-Mount Cine Lenses Are Affordable and Lightweight

Zack Morrison

A mirrorless camera with interchangeable lenses is displayed on a sand-like surface, surrounded by four black and gold camera lenses. The background features a gradient of warm brown and orange hues, evoking a sunset in a desert landscape.

Thypoch’s new Simera-C cine lenses offer four focal lengths for Sony E-mount with all metal construction and optimized for high-resolution full frame cameras.

Thypoch, the lens makers behind the Simera series of manual photography glass, is back with a new series of cinema-style lenses for Sony E-Mount. A collaboration with DZOFilm, the Simera-C series of lenses continue Thypoch’s mission of producing high quality manual-focus lenses inspired by vintage designs.

The Simera-C series of lenses currently comes in four focal lengths — 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm — all at a bright T/1.5 aperture. A fifth lens, a 21mm, is set to be released sometime in the future.

Four black camera lenses with various focal lengths are arranged in a row on a wooden surface, against a warm, softly lit background. Each lens features detailed distance markings in white and yellow.

Each of the lenses feature an all-metal construction, but are incredibly compact and lightweight, coming in at 380-450 grams (13.4 to 15.9 ounces). This makes them ideal for handheld work, as well as gimbal or drone work. Each of the lenses are weather sealed for dust and splash resistance, and they feature a consistent alignment of focus and aperture gears, which makes swapping lenses a breeze in any environment.

The Simera-C lenses have a long 210-degree focus throw for precise manual focus pulls, with etched-in focus scales in both metric and imperial units.

A person holds a Sony camera with a large lens, viewed from above. The table has a few extra lenses, a plant, and part of a keyboard. Shadows create a geometric pattern on the surface.

A standout feature of the Simera-C lenses is the 16-bladed aperture design combined with optical formulas that can resolve 8K footage. According to Thypoch, this combination will lead to “natural and soft background blur” that should “enhance image purity and elevate the artistic aesthetics of every shot.”

A person with long red hair stands outdoors, looking directly at the camera. They are wearing a dark shirt and a light jacket, with a blurred natural background of trees and sunlight.
An example of the soft bokeh from the 16-blade aperture at T/1.5 | Image provided by Thypoch

The Simera-C continues on a recent trend from lens developers of designing super-compact cinema-style lenses for hybrid shooters. As such, the Simera-C lenses offer a great quality-for-price option for Sony shooters with a mix of Alpha mirrorless cameras and FX cinema bodies. In a press release Thypoch features the Simera-C lenses in a lineup with other recent cine glass. While comparable in size to the recent Cooke SP3, which PetaPixel recently covered, the Simera-C are a fraction of the price.

Each of the lenses can be purchased individually for $879 a piece, or together as a kit with an all-metal carrying case with shims, tools, and a fifth space for the upcoming 21mm lens for $3,169.

The lenses and kit can be purchased on the Thypoch website.

Image credits: Thypoch.

Discussion