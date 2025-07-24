Leica Screen Cover Makes Shooting Digital More Like Film

Matt Growcoot
A black digital camera shown from the back, featuring textured grip, control buttons, and a small screen, all set against a solid blue background.
The screen cover for the Leica M11 and M11-P which comes with or without a thumb grip.

A film lab owner has developed a screen cover for the Leica M10 and Leica M11 to give photographers a more “filmic way of shooting.”

Pierro Pozella of PPP Cameras in the U.K. has just announced a screen cover for the Leica M11 and M11-P and the Leica M10 and M10-P. A thumb grip is also available for the Leica M11.

Pozella has also developed a cover for the Fujifilm X100VI, the Fujifilm X100V, and the Fujifilm GFX 100RF. In a blog post, he explains that he developed the covers to make the experience of shooting on a digital camera more like shooting on film.

“Although I appreciate the camera’s intended design, for me being able to see the screen as I was shooting became an unnecessary distraction, which impacted how I approached taking images,” Pozella says.

“With film, I’m completely detached from the end result when I’m shooting, so I’m more present and focused on my surroundings. This was where the idea for the screen came from, as I wanted to translate how I shoot film to the digital camera.”

A black camera body viewed from above, showing dials and buttons, set against a solid blue background. The lens is not attached, and the camera is positioned vertically in the center of the image.
The Leica M11 with thumb grip.
A black digital camera viewed from the back, showing buttons labeled LV, PLAY, MENU, and a small screen, set against a solid blue background.
Screen cover for the Leica M10 and M10-P.

Pozella acknowledges that Leica has addressed this issue with its no-LCD screen line, including the Leica M11-D and the Leica M10-D. But he says that the price of these models — the M11-D retails over $10,000 — makes them unattainable for many.

“The Fujifilm X100VI does offer many features which lend themselves to the filmic way of shooting,” he adds. “They offer manual controls, which means there’s no need to change settings via menus on screen, they have straight-out-of-camera presets which emulate film stocks, and an optical finder which limits the need to stare at a screen.”

Pozella stresses that “nothing beats shooting film,” but this modification changes the digital shooting experience, which he calls “a lot of fun.”

PPP Cameras is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The Leica M11 screen cover and thumb grip cost $60 (£45), and the screen cover for the M11 and M10 costs $54 (£40). All of the store’s products and prices can be found here.

, ,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black digital Leica camera with a lens, positioned on a white shelf next to a grey mirror. The camera has a sleek, modern design with a textured grip. Behind the camera, its reflection is visible in the mirror. The background is minimalistic. Leica M11-D Digital Rangefinder Embraces the Analog Experience by Ditching the Screen
Leica M11 Monochrom Hands-On with the Leica M11 Monochrom: An Artist’s Camera
Leica Filed a Trademark Application for ‘M11’ in May of This Year
A sleek, black vintage-style camera with a large lens is placed on a dark surface against a dark background. The lens is prominently featured, and the camera has a minimalist design. The Pixii Max Digital Rangefinder’s 24MP Full-Frame Sensor Is Darn Good
Discussion