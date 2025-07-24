Leica Screen Cover Makes Shooting Digital More Like Film

A film lab owner has developed a screen cover for the Leica M10 and Leica M11 to give photographers a more “filmic way of shooting.”

Pierro Pozella of PPP Cameras in the U.K. has just announced a screen cover for the Leica M11 and M11-P and the Leica M10 and M10-P. A thumb grip is also available for the Leica M11.

Pozella has also developed a cover for the Fujifilm X100VI, the Fujifilm X100V, and the Fujifilm GFX 100RF. In a blog post, he explains that he developed the covers to make the experience of shooting on a digital camera more like shooting on film.

“Although I appreciate the camera’s intended design, for me being able to see the screen as I was shooting became an unnecessary distraction, which impacted how I approached taking images,” Pozella says.

“With film, I’m completely detached from the end result when I’m shooting, so I’m more present and focused on my surroundings. This was where the idea for the screen came from, as I wanted to translate how I shoot film to the digital camera.”

Pozella acknowledges that Leica has addressed this issue with its no-LCD screen line, including the Leica M11-D and the Leica M10-D. But he says that the price of these models — the M11-D retails over $10,000 — makes them unattainable for many.

“The Fujifilm X100VI does offer many features which lend themselves to the filmic way of shooting,” he adds. “They offer manual controls, which means there’s no need to change settings via menus on screen, they have straight-out-of-camera presets which emulate film stocks, and an optical finder which limits the need to stare at a screen.”

Pozella stresses that “nothing beats shooting film,” but this modification changes the digital shooting experience, which he calls “a lot of fun.”

PPP Cameras is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The Leica M11 screen cover and thumb grip cost $60 (£45), and the screen cover for the M11 and M10 costs $54 (£40). All of the store’s products and prices can be found here.