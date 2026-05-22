Thypoch’s Stylish Ksana 35mm f/2 Prime Promises 1980s-Inspired Flare

Hot on the heels of its new, ultra-stylish Ksana 21mm f/3.5 lens, Thypoch has launched the Ksana 35mm f/2, a new standard prime Leica M-Mount lens. While a native M lens, this manual focus prime is extremely easy to adapt to full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras.

“As the second lens in the Ksana Series, the Ksana 35mm f/2 carries forward the signature design language and optical philosophy, seamlessly blending lightweight portability with premium tactile quality,” Thypoch explains, adding that the classic 35mm focal length works extremely well for a wide range of photographic scenarios and subjects, including travel, portraiture, landscape, and documentary photography.

Like its 21mm f/3.5 wide-angle sibling, the Ksana 35mm f/2 features Thypoch’s Epoch Coating Project. However, unlike the Ksana 21mm f/3.5’s Epoch Coating 73 that channels the spirit of 1970s cinema lenses, the Ksana 35mm f/2 incorporates Epoch Coating 84. This coating promises to usher forward the “iconic coating aesthetics of the 1980s.”

“By infusing every frame with magnificent gold and purple flares, this coating seamlessly bridges vintage artistry and modern creativity,” says Thypoch. “It is more than just a tribute to the past — it is a creative powerhouse designed to spark inspiration and craft a truly unique visual narrative.”

The Ksana 35mm f/2 is a very compact, lightweight prime lens. It weighs a scant 198.6 grams (seven ounces) and is just 27 millimeters (less than 1.1 inches) long. It has a 39mm front filter thread.

The lens honors Leica’s design aesthetics, and it is built from solid brass. It even comes in a black paint edition, similar to what Leica offers for many of its cameras and lenses. There is also a silver version. The lens has a crescent-tab focusing ring and a tactile detent at 0.7 meters, the close-focusing limit for many rangefinder cameras.

The classically designed lens features eight elements arranged into five groups, including an aspherical element, one extra-low dispersion (ED) element, and a pair of high-refractive-index (HRI) lenses.

Thypoch promises sharp resolution and “smooth, creamy bokeh.”

“Together with the f/2 aperture, it makes the subject pop with distinct layering and a captivating bokeh,” the Chinese lens maker says.

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Ksana 35mm f/2 lens is available to order now in Leica M-Mount for $599. It comes in black paint and silver colorways. The version with a lens hood is an extra $50.

Image credits: Thypoch