Thypoch’s Stylish Ksana 35mm f/2 Prime Promises 1980s-Inspired Flare

Jeremy Gray

A close-up of a black camera lens with gold markings, standing upright on a glossy, reflective surface against a dark background.

Hot on the heels of its new, ultra-stylish Ksana 21mm f/3.5 lens, Thypoch has launched the Ksana 35mm f/2, a new standard prime Leica M-Mount lens. While a native M lens, this manual focus prime is extremely easy to adapt to full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras.

Buy the Thypoch Ksana 35mm f/2 new on B&HBuy the Thypoch Ksana 35mm f/2 used on KEH.com

“As the second lens in the Ksana Series, the Ksana 35mm f/2 carries forward the signature design language and optical philosophy, seamlessly blending lightweight portability with premium tactile quality,” Thypoch explains, adding that the classic 35mm focal length works extremely well for a wide range of photographic scenarios and subjects, including travel, portraiture, landscape, and documentary photography.

Close-up of a black Nikon Z f camera with a textured body and a lens reflecting yellow light, set against a dark, blurred background.

Like its 21mm f/3.5 wide-angle sibling, the Ksana 35mm f/2 features Thypoch’s Epoch Coating Project. However, unlike the Ksana 21mm f/3.5’s Epoch Coating 73 that channels the spirit of 1970s cinema lenses, the Ksana 35mm f/2 incorporates Epoch Coating 84. This coating promises to usher forward the “iconic coating aesthetics of the 1980s.”

A sunlit street scene in a European city features a tall church tower, historic buildings, parked motorcycles, and people walking near an outdoor café. Sunlight creates lens flares and casts long shadows.
Image credit: @AnalogInsights, Thypoch

“By infusing every frame with magnificent gold and purple flares, this coating seamlessly bridges vintage artistry and modern creativity,” says Thypoch. “It is more than just a tribute to the past — it is a creative powerhouse designed to spark inspiration and craft a truly unique visual narrative.”

The sun shines brightly behind the corner of a modern building, creating a starburst effect in a partly cloudy blue sky. Shadows and silhouettes of structures and a lamppost are visible in the foreground.
Image credit: @Jonas Dyhr Rask, Thypoch

The Ksana 35mm f/2 is a very compact, lightweight prime lens. It weighs a scant 198.6 grams (seven ounces) and is just 27 millimeters (less than 1.1 inches) long. It has a 39mm front filter thread.

A close-up of a silver camera lens showing focus and aperture markings, with a measurement indicating the lens height is 27mm. The lens has engraved numbers and a textured focus ring.

The lens honors Leica’s design aesthetics, and it is built from solid brass. It even comes in a black paint edition, similar to what Leica offers for many of its cameras and lenses. There is also a silver version. The lens has a crescent-tab focusing ring and a tactile detent at 0.7 meters, the close-focusing limit for many rangefinder cameras.

A person holding a vintage Leica M4-2 camera, adjusting the lens with one hand. The camera hangs from a strap around their neck; the image is in black and white.

The classically designed lens features eight elements arranged into five groups, including an aspherical element, one extra-low dispersion (ED) element, and a pair of high-refractive-index (HRI) lenses.

Thypoch promises sharp resolution and “smooth, creamy bokeh.”

“Together with the f/2 aperture, it makes the subject pop with distinct layering and a captivating bokeh,” the Chinese lens maker says.

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Ksana 35mm f/2 lens is available to order now in Leica M-Mount for $599. It comes in black paint and silver colorways. The version with a lens hood is an extra $50.

Buy the Thypoch Ksana 35mm f/2 new on B&HBuy the Thypoch Ksana 35mm f/2 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Thypoch

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