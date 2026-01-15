Thypoch’s New Ksana 21mm f/3.5 Lens Channels the Spirit of 1970s Cinema

In trademark Thypoch style, the company’s new Ksana 21mm f/3.5 M-Mount lens promises to channel a vintage spirit and deliver photos rich with character and warmth. The new lens promises the classic imaging of beloved 1970s-era lenses.

At the heart of the vintage look is Thypoch’s new “Epoch Coating” project. This initiative explores the aesthetic soul of different eras of lenses and aims to recreate them through specialized, faithful coatings and optical designs. Thypoch specifically cites classic cinema lenses as primary inspiration, as many modern filmmakers and photographers alike are drawn to vintage glass for its distinct flare and rendering.

The first lens in the new Ksana series, the Ksana 21mm f/3.5, features the “Epoch Coating 73,” a coating that promises a cinematic aesthetic, golden bloom, and soft color rendering. Basically, the lens adheres to the look and feel of 1970s cinema while still promising “exceptional sharpness.”

Like many of Thypoch’s other lenses, the new Ksana 21mm f/3.5 is compact and lightweight while sporting an all-metal body. The aluminum lens weighs just 131 grams (4.6 ounces) and is a mere 27 millimeters (an inch) long.

The manual focus lens can focus as close as 0.5 meters (1.6 feet). When used on a rangefinder, the lens has a tactile focus reminder at 0.7 meters. The lens has a scalloped focus ring and crescent-shaped tab; it’s all very 1970s.

The lens features eight elements arranged across six groups. It has one aspherical element, two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, and a trio of high refractive index (HRI) elements. The lens has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm, which Thypoch notes creates “crisp” 18-point starbursts at f/4.

“Beautiful inside and out, this lens evokes the best of vintage design, complementing any compatible camera, and is available in classic black or silver,” Thypoch promises. “Its smooth, well-crafted feel makes it an ideal match for Leica cameras, offering a retro look with contemporary reliability, perfect for artists seeking a balance of style and performance.”

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Ksana 21mm f/3.5 M-Mount lens is available now in black and silver for $549 in the United States and €479 in Europe. It is worth noting that M-Mount lenses are very easily adapted to modern mirrorless cameras, as PetaPixel has demonstrated in prior Thypoch lens reviews.

Image credits: Thypoch