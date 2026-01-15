Thypoch’s New Ksana 21mm f/3.5 Lens Channels the Spirit of 1970s Cinema

Jeremy Gray

Two camera lenses, one black and one silver, are placed side by side on a dark surface with their glass elements facing upward.

In trademark Thypoch style, the company’s new Ksana 21mm f/3.5 M-Mount lens promises to channel a vintage spirit and deliver photos rich with character and warmth. The new lens promises the classic imaging of beloved 1970s-era lenses.

Buy the Thypoch Ksana 21mm f/3.5 new on B&HBuy the Thypoch Ksana 21mm f/3.5 used on KEH.com

At the heart of the vintage look is Thypoch’s new “Epoch Coating” project. This initiative explores the aesthetic soul of different eras of lenses and aims to recreate them through specialized, faithful coatings and optical designs. Thypoch specifically cites classic cinema lenses as primary inspiration, as many modern filmmakers and photographers alike are drawn to vintage glass for its distinct flare and rendering.

The first lens in the new Ksana series, the Ksana 21mm f/3.5, features the “Epoch Coating 73,” a coating that promises a cinematic aesthetic, golden bloom, and soft color rendering. Basically, the lens adheres to the look and feel of 1970s cinema while still promising “exceptional sharpness.”

Close-up of a black camera with a textured body, focusing on the lens which has "Epoch Coating 73" written on the rim. The background is dark and the lens reflects a soft light.

Like many of Thypoch’s other lenses, the new Ksana 21mm f/3.5 is compact and lightweight while sporting an all-metal body. The aluminum lens weighs just 131 grams (4.6 ounces) and is a mere 27 millimeters (an inch) long.

The manual focus lens can focus as close as 0.5 meters (1.6 feet). When used on a rangefinder, the lens has a tactile focus reminder at 0.7 meters. The lens has a scalloped focus ring and crescent-shaped tab; it’s all very 1970s.

A diagram of a camera lens structure with labeled glass types above an MTF chart showing sharpness curves for the Ksana 21mm lens. The chart measures contrast versus image height for different aperture settings.

The lens features eight elements arranged across six groups. It has one aspherical element, two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, and a trio of high refractive index (HRI) elements. The lens has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm, which Thypoch notes creates “crisp” 18-point starbursts at f/4.

A hand holding a small, round camera lens or optical device against a blurred rocky background.

“Beautiful inside and out, this lens evokes the best of vintage design, complementing any compatible camera, and is available in classic black or silver,” Thypoch promises. “Its smooth, well-crafted feel makes it an ideal match for Leica cameras, offering a retro look with contemporary reliability, perfect for artists seeking a balance of style and performance.”

Sample Images

A man wearing a cowboy hat, sunglasses, a black shirt, and a yellow scarf stands by a pole on a city street, holding a cigarette. Buildings, cars, and street signs are visible in the background.

A vintage orange Opel Kadett 1.0 car is parked on a sunlit street next to another vehicle, with signs and buildings visible in the background.

A wide plaza with curved colonnades and a domed neoclassical building under a clear blue sky, with statues on the roof and surrounding city buildings in the background.

A person walks up a modern glass staircase in a building with large glass windows and blue-tinted reflections, creating a sleek, contemporary atmosphere.

A round convex mirror outdoors reflects a person standing on a rocky path, with sunlight shining above and a scenic, green landscape in the background. Bushes frame the scene under a clear blue sky.

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Ksana 21mm f/3.5 M-Mount lens is available now in black and silver for $549 in the United States and €479 in Europe. It is worth noting that M-Mount lenses are very easily adapted to modern mirrorless cameras, as PetaPixel has demonstrated in prior Thypoch lens reviews.

Buy the Thypoch Ksana 21mm f/3.5 new on B&HBuy the Thypoch Ksana 21mm f/3.5 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Thypoch

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A mirrorless camera with interchangeable lenses is displayed on a sand-like surface, surrounded by four black and gold camera lenses. The background features a gradient of warm brown and orange hues, evoking a sunset in a desert landscape. Thypoch’s New Simera-C E-Mount Cine Lenses Are Affordable and Lightweight
A black camera lens with manual focus and aperture rings, featuring white and orange markings for measurements, shown against a plain white background. Thypoch Adds to its Simera Line with the 21mm f/1.4 ASPH
A promotional image for Thypoch Simera 28mm and 35mm f/1.4 ASPH Type II lenses shows the two lenses side by side on the left and one lens with its hood inside an open box on the right. Thypoch Embraces Ergonomics With New Focus-Tab for Simera Lenses
Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 and 35mm f/1.4 lenses New Lens Maker Thypoch’s Debut M-Mount Lenses Are Now On Sale
Discussion