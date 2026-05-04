Funleader Updates Contax G35 Leica M Conversion Kit With New Black Edition

Funleader has announced that its Contax G35 Leica M Conversion Helicoid V2 is now available in an updated Black Edition, introducing a refined take on its non-destructive conversion system for adapting Contax G lenses to Leica M cameras. The new version focuses on improved materials and handling, while maintaining the core philosophy of preserving the original optical design.

The update arrives as part of the company’s ongoing effort to modernize legacy glass for contemporary digital workflows, particularly for photographers who continue to value the rendering of classic Zeiss optics within a Leica M ecosystem.

A Lighter, More Refined Build

The most immediate change in the new V2 Black Edition is the transition to an upgraded aluminum alloy housing across the conversion components. This results in what the company describes as a lighter overall setup compared to earlier iterations, while also improving durability and day-to-day usability.

The kit now includes a matching aluminum lens cap, reinforcing the cohesive, minimal design approach. The all-black finish further aligns the converted lens with modern Leica M bodies, offering a more integrated and understated appearance.

While the conversion helicoid adopts aluminum construction, the fully converted optical version of the lens continues to use full brass construction, preserving the premium feel and build quality associated with traditional lens manufacturing.

Revisiting the Contax G Legacy

Originally introduced in the 1990s, the Contax G system stood out for combining rangefinder-style shooting with autofocus functionality, alongside a lineup of Carl Zeiss T* lenses. Among them, the 35mm f/2 (G35) remains one of the most widely used focal lengths, valued for its balanced field of view and consistent rendering.

As Contax G camera bodies have become less practical in modern workflows, interest in adapting these lenses has grown. However, many early conversion methods required permanent modifications, limiting reversibility and long-term value.

Funleader’s approach avoids these compromises by allowing users to install the original optical block into a dedicated helicoid system without altering the lens itself.

Non-Destructive Conversion for Leica M

The Contax G35 Leica M Conversion Kit V2.0 continues to prioritize a non-destructive workflow. Photographers can transfer the original optical assembly into the conversion helicoid using basic mechanical tools, enabling full compatibility with Leica M cameras while preserving the integrity of the lens.

The system supports proper rangefinder coupling, allowing for accurate focusing comparable to native Leica M lenses. This makes the converted G35 a practical option for everyday shooting, rather than a niche or experimental setup.





Mechanical Improvements and Handling

Beyond material updates, the latest version incorporates internal mechanical refinements based on user feedback. The redesigned structure improves focus damping and overall smoothness, resulting in more controlled and precise manual focusing.

This emphasis on tactile performance reflects a broader shift in the update, prioritizing real-world usability over purely technical changes. The goal is a more intuitive shooting experience, particularly for photographers working in fast-paced or documentary-style environments.

Compatibility and Optical Considerations

The conversion kit is designed specifically for use with original Contax G35 optical assemblies and does not alter the lens optics. It maintains full-frame coverage, a 35mm focal length, and a maximum aperture of f/2.0.

Minimum focusing distance is 0.7 meters (2.30 feet), and the system uses a 46mm filter thread. The converted lens mounts directly to Leica M cameras, integrating into existing workflows without additional adapters.

One noted behavior relates to aperture control: when set to f/16, the effective aperture is approximately f/13 due to mechanical constraints of the original design. Resetting the aperture requires cycling through lower values. Funleader notes that this trade-off was accepted in favor of improved focus performance, particularly since f/16 is rarely used in typical shooting scenarios.

Positioning in Today’s Lens Ecosystem

The continued evolution of the Contax G conversion system highlights a growing niche within photography: adapting legacy optics for modern digital use without sacrificing their original character.

By refining both materials and mechanics, Funleader is positioning the G35 conversion not just as a workaround, but as a viable long-term option for photographers who want classic Zeiss rendering in a Leica M workflow.

Pricing and Availability

The Funleader Contax G35 Leica M Conversion Kit (Non-Destructive) V2.0 is available now with a launch sale price of $990, reduced from its regular price of $1,099. The updated Black Edition conversion helicoid is also offered for $519 as part of this latest release.

Image credits: Funleader