Artizlab’s $489 Classic 35mm f/1.4 Lens Emulates an Old-School Leica

Chinese lens maker Funleader has collaborated with Artizlab to create the Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens for Leica M mount. The lens takes heavy inspiration from Leica’s legendary 35mm f/1.4 V2 lens, which fetches thousands of dollars on the second-hand market.

As spotted by Leica Rumors, currently priced at $489, Funleader’s Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 aims to offer photographers a much more affordable alternative to a first-party Leica lens, whether it’s an old classic or a new aspherical. But the Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 definitely has the Leica look in terms of style and appearance — it should fit right in on a Leica rangefinder.

This is no coincidence, as Artizlab was founded by “a dedicated group of Leica collectors and photography enthusiasts.”

“However, the exclusivity of Leica’s premium offerings has left many admirers longing for accessibility. Artizlab bridges this gap by drawing inspiration from Leica’s timeless designs while making them available to a broader audience. The team’s expertise, gained from decades of experience with Leica cameras and lenses, ensures their creations honor the past while meeting the needs of today’s photographers,” the company continues.

To that end, the Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 promises to recreate the Leica look through a similar optical design. Artizlab says its lens promises reduced lens flare thanks to improved optical coatings, strong resolution, Leica-style rendering, and dreamy bokeh, especially at its f/1.4 maximum aperture. The company promises a “unique balance” of vintage character and modern optical performance.

The lens is built from aluminum and copper and weighs 157 grams (5.5 ounces). Without its included lens hood attached, the lens is just 52 millimeters (2.1 inches) long and has a maximum diameter of 28 millimeters (1.1 inches).

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Funleader Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens for M mount is available to purchase now for $489. The lens is currently available at a discounted price, and the eventual retail price will increase to $539.

Funleader has previously made news for its Contax G45 to Leica M conversion, 18mm f/8 body cap lens, and crazy-thin 28mm f/2.8 Leica M lens.

Image credits: Funleader. Sample image credits are featured on the photos themselves.