Artizlab’s $489 Classic 35mm f/1.4 Lens Emulates an Old-School Leica

A black camera body and a detached camera lens are placed on a dark surface. The camera features various dials and a red button, while the lens is metallic with glass elements visible. The scene is dimly lit, emphasizing the sleek design.

Chinese lens maker Funleader has collaborated with Artizlab to create the Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens for Leica M mount. The lens takes heavy inspiration from Leica’s legendary 35mm f/1.4 V2 lens, which fetches thousands of dollars on the second-hand market.

As spotted by Leica Rumors, currently priced at $489, Funleader’s Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 aims to offer photographers a much more affordable alternative to a first-party Leica lens, whether it’s an old classic or a new aspherical. But the Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 definitely has the Leica look in terms of style and appearance — it should fit right in on a Leica rangefinder.

A black camera lens with orange and white markings is tilted on its side. Next to it, the lens cap is off, lying alongside a lens filter labeled "Serie". The background is dark, highlighting the lens's details.
Funleader Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 for Leica M

This is no coincidence, as Artizlab was founded by “a dedicated group of Leica collectors and photography enthusiasts.”

“However, the exclusivity of Leica’s premium offerings has left many admirers longing for accessibility. Artizlab bridges this gap by drawing inspiration from Leica’s timeless designs while making them available to a broader audience. The team’s expertise, gained from decades of experience with Leica cameras and lenses, ensures their creations honor the past while meeting the needs of today’s photographers,” the company continues.

A black camera lens with detailed markings and a silver focusing ring is placed next to its lens cap on a white background. The lens has a prominent hood attached.

A black Leica camera with a textured body and a lens attached. The camera features dials and controls, including a red Leica logo on the front. The lens has distance markings in white and yellow. The view is angled from the top-right.

A black Leica camera with a textured body is shown with a large lens featuring a clear glass element. The camera has distinctive branding on the front, and various buttons and dials are visible on top.

To that end, the Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 promises to recreate the Leica look through a similar optical design. Artizlab says its lens promises reduced lens flare thanks to improved optical coatings, strong resolution, Leica-style rendering, and dreamy bokeh, especially at its f/1.4 maximum aperture. The company promises a “unique balance” of vintage character and modern optical performance.

The lens is built from aluminum and copper and weighs 157 grams (5.5 ounces). Without its included lens hood attached, the lens is just 52 millimeters (2.1 inches) long and has a maximum diameter of 28 millimeters (1.1 inches).

Sample Images

A child stands behind a clear plastic curtain, looking out with their hands on it, while an adult leans in from the outside. The sun casts a warm glow over the scene. Text in the bottom left corner reads, "Leica M11-P @Bluesjerry.

Close-up of a black motorcycle’s fuel tank with a chrome plate and a decorative emblem that reads "Harley Owners Group" with a skull design. The handlebars and control gauges are visible, with grass and a blurred background.

Yellow ginkgo leaves scattered on a dark textured surface, creating a contrasting pattern of light and shadow. The name "Bluesjerry" is in the bottom right corner.

A glowing star-shaped ornament is hanging against a background of golden bokeh lights. The bokeh effect creates a warm, festive atmosphere. Chinese characters are visible in the bottom left corner.

Pricing and Availability

The Funleader Artizlab Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens for M mount is available to purchase now for $489. The lens is currently available at a discounted price, and the eventual retail price will increase to $539.

Funleader has previously made news for its Contax G45 to Leica M conversion, 18mm f/8 body cap lens, and crazy-thin 28mm f/2.8 Leica M lens.

Image credits: Funleader. Sample image credits are featured on the photos themselves.

