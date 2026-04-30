Vanguard Launches Affordable, Small Bags for Compact Cameras

Vanguard, known for its photography gear, including tripods and backpacks, has announced some new bags specifically for photographers with compact cameras.

Compact cameras are very hot right now, with recent premium models like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV Series often hard to find months after their release due to their popularity. The new Vanguard Vesta Aspire is a “compact camera bag” available in small and medium sizes. No, there’s not a large one, so medium is an interesting name.

In any event, the small version is priced at just £14 on Vanguard’s U.K. website. It is not yet on the Vanguard U.S. store, but at current exchange rates, £14 is just over $19. The lightweight bag weighs just 100 grams (3.5 ounces) and securely fits compact cameras like the Canon PowerShot V10, the Kodak PixPro, OM System Tough TG-7, Pentax WG-1000, Sony EV-E10, Panasonic ZS99, and more. Alongside the main compartment, additional pockets for SD cards and spare batteries.

The “medium” Vesta Aspire is only £17, or about $23, and has slightly larger internal dimensions, making it perfect for point-and-shoots with a bit more bulk or larger built-in lenses.

Both bags come with detachable shoulder straps and belt loops so that photographers can wear them as shoulder bags or as waist-mounted carriers. Both Vesta Aspire-series bags come in black and navy blue.

There’s also a new Veo Metro S4L shoulder bag. This bag comes in burgundy, cream, black, and beige. Priced at £60, nearly $82, the Veo Metro’s four-liter capacity is sufficient for small mirrorless cameras, particularly APS-C models with smaller kit lenses. It has movable padded dividers inside so photographers can carry an extra lens or small accessories. The Veo Metro S4L also fits a small tablet, up to eight inches, and has a hidden side pocket for storing a water bottle. It has multiple small pockets for things like memory cards and batteries.

The new Vanguard Vesta Aspire and Veo Metro bags are available now in the United Kingdom now, starting at £14. They should be available in the U.S. shortly, including through Vanguard directly and authorized retailers like B&H.

Image credits: Vanguard