Vanguard’s Universal LVL Bases Can Level Any Tripod Head in Seconds

Award-winning accessory and photo equipment company Vanguard announced a nifty new universal tripod leveling system.

Vanguard’s new LVL Universal Tripod Leveling System features five models that can be fitted to almost any tripod. The options range from a small 42mm base with 4.4 pounds (20 kilograms) of max load capacity up to a 75mm base with eight-pound (40-kilogram) capacity for extra large setups. All are CNC-machined from solid aluminum blocks with weights ranging from four ounces (115 grams) to 12.5 ounces (355 grams) for the largest base.

The LVL Universal Tripod Leveling System bases are a solution for some photographers who, whether shooting video, panning, or capturing a panorama, would rather not have to adjust the leg lengths. Each level comes with a built-in 3/8″ thread in the base that is factory fitted with a 1/4″ adapter. The universal bases install sandwiched between your tripod head and legs via three 2.5mm hex locking screws to make leveling fast and easy. Once installed, they allow the leveling base to rotate by 360° and adjust the tilt by ±15° (or ±13° on the smallest LVL-42).

In addition to speed, rather than adjusting all three tripod legs, the universal adapters may also be useful for photographers with limited range of motion or who have hand and wrist pain. With the universal tripod leveling systems, photographers no longer have to perform the repeated twisting motion required to level a tripod on long days in the field. This can be especially helpful throughout photo shoots requiring multiple compositions over uneven ground.

Photographers looking for a tripod with which to use the Vanguard LVL Universal Tripod System should refer to PetaPixel‘s “Best Tripods in 2025” guide, which features offerings from a wide range of manufacturers. There are no Vanguard offerings on the list. However, that’s not necessarily a knock on the company, as many of its tripods are well-liked by photographers, including affordable aluminum tripods and higher-end carbon fiber ones.

Pricing and Availability

Vanguard expects its new LVL Universal Tripod Leveling System bases to be available in April or May with a price range from $70 to $127. They are not yet listed on Vanguard’s American website. However, photographers in the United Kingdom can sign up to be notified when the new accessories are available for purchase.

Image credits: Vanguard