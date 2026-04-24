Instagram Rolls Out ‘Instants’ App for Sharing Disappearing Photos

Instagram is launching a new standalone app called “Instants” that allows users to share unedited, disappearing photos that can only be viewed once and remain available for 24 hours.

The Instants app is currently available in Spain and Italy, but it has not launched in other markets, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.

“To give people low-pressure ways to connect with friends, we’re testing an app called Instants to share casual photos and videos in the moment,” a Meta spokesperson says in a statement to the news outlet. “We’re exploring multiple versions of Instants to see what people like, and will listen to our community.”

TechCrunch reports that the Instants app emphasizes disappearing photos, putting it in competition with services such as Snapchat and BeReal. With Instants, users take photos directly in the app with a single tap. The images cannot be edited or uploaded from a camera roll. While text can be added to these photos, known as “instants,” no other changes are allowed. Each image can be viewed only once and expires after 24 hours, according to the app’s listing, which includes the slogan: “Real life, real quick.”

Users can send Instants to mutual followers or a Close Friends list, and Instagram says these lists are shared across both apps. The app is available on iOS and Android in Spain and Italy. Meta has not revealed when, or whether, Instants will launch in the United States.

Instagram began as a simple app for sharing photos with friends, but over time, it has shifted toward a more commercial environment, with a growing presence of ads and influencer-driven content. By comparison, Instants emphasizes spontaneous, real-time photo sharing rather than carefully curated posts.

Some critics suggest Instagram may be late to benefit from the trend toward more unfiltered sharing of photos, particularly as BeReal’s popularity has declined. However, a recent report revealed that social media users are less active due to the dominance of short-form video on the most popular platforms that were originally centered around photos. Some social media users have stopped posting altogether, while others are opting for less permanent forms of content. The report found that more people are choosing features like Instagram Stories instead of permanent grid posts, pointing to an increase in more “passive” forms of social media use.

Image credits: Header photo via Meta/ Instants.