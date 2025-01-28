‘Explode’ App Lets You Send Disappearing Photos in iMessage

The Explode app allows users to send disappearing photos in iMessage — in a similar way to features on Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Nikita Bier — known for creating the anonymous polling app tbh (acquired by Facebook) and the anonymous compliments app Gas (acquired by Discord) — launched the Explode app earlier this month.

Ladies and gentlemen, I pleased to announce my latest app: Introducing Explode

· Send disappearing texts & photos inside iMessage

· Only the sender needs the app: Drop them right into your chats

· Screenshots are blocked too Why did we build it? Explode is a spite app. Yes, an… pic.twitter.com/mGwmoN28T8 — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) January 14, 2025

While disappearing photos are a popular feature on apps like Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Instagram, it’s still not available on Apple’s iMessage platform. However, the Explode app makes it possible to send disappearing photos via Apple’s iMessage platform.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Explode functions as a mini-app within iMessage. It allows users to send texts and photos in iMessage that disappear after they send them. The text or images “explode” or vanish after the recipient views them once.

Furthermore, the recipient is not required to have the Explode app download on their smartphone for the disappearing functionality to work. The app also prevents recipients from taking screenshots of these messages.

To use Explode, users must provide their phone number and name before adding the app to iMessage. Once set up, sending a disappearing message is simple.

Users can either take a new photo or select one from their gallery, set a display duration ranging from one to 10 seconds, and send it. The app allows customization by adding text, scribbles, or even creating text-only messages with a blank background.

Recipients tap to open the message, and when the timer ends, the image dramatically shatters into fragments before disappearing permanently—a visually engaging effect. For those looking to enhance their experience, a premium subscription is available.

Beyond its core functions, the Explode app offers a history page where users can see pixelated previews of their sent photos and track who has viewed the images.

While the Explode app is free to download, users can opt for Explode+ at $39.99 per year or $7.99 per month to access all extra features. Paid users receive screenshot alerts, can block screenshots altogether, can replay photos that they previously sent, and can lock photo viewing after sending them.