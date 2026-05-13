Instagram’s Instants Lets You Share Photos That Disappear After They’re Seen

Instagram has launched a new feature called Instants, a disappearing photo-sharing system designed around fast, unedited sharing with close friends. Available both inside Instagram and through a new standalone Instants app, the feature pushes even further into real-time photography and casual social sharing, with a strong emphasis on authenticity and privacy.

Instagram Wants More Real-Time, Unedited Sharing

Instants is designed to let users quickly capture and send photos that disappear after they are viewed and automatically expire after 24 hours. Unlike Stories or traditional posts, Instants cannot be uploaded from a phone’s camera roll, and users are not allowed to edit the images before sending them.

The feature is clearly aimed at more spontaneous communication rather than polished content creation. Users can add a caption, but beyond that, the experience is intentionally stripped down.

Instagram says the goal is to encourage more authentic sharing between smaller groups of friends rather than public-facing content designed for engagement metrics or algorithmic reach.

How Instants Works

Users can access Instants either through the Instagram inbox or directly through the new standalone Instants app, which opens immediately to the camera interface.

To send an Instant, users take a live photo in real time and choose whether to share it with their Close Friends list or with mutual followers. The photos then appear as a small stack inside recipients’ inboxes.

Once viewed, the photos disappear, and all Instants automatically expire after 24 hours.

Recipients can respond with emoji reactions, reply directly, or send Instants back. Instagram also says users can unsend photos before they are opened and temporarily snooze incoming Instants if they want to pause notifications or participation.

The Feature Feels Like a Shift Away From Curated Content

For photographers and creators, Instants reflects a broader trend across social media platforms: moving away from highly polished feeds toward more temporary, casual, and private sharing experiences.

The inability to upload edited photos or select images from a gallery is particularly notable. Instagram is essentially forcing the feature into the moment, encouraging users to document what is happening right now rather than carefully curating older content.

That shift also changes how photography functions on the platform. Traditional Instagram culture rewarded refinement, editing, and visual perfection. Instants instead leans heavily into immediacy, spontaneity, and imperfection.

In many ways, the feature feels closer to early social media photo sharing than the highly produced creator ecosystem Instagram later became known for.

Instagram Is Also Building In More Privacy Controls

Instagram says Instants includes several privacy-focused features designed to make the experience feel more personal and temporary.

Users cannot screenshot or screen record Instants shared with them, according to Instagram, and all shared photos are protected by the platform’s existing safety systems including blocking, muting, restricting, and reporting tools.

Shared Instants are also saved privately inside an archive visible only to the sender for up to one year. Users can later compile those archived images into recap Stories if they choose.

Teen Accounts and Family Center supervision tools also extend automatically to Instants, including daily time limits, sleep mode restrictions, and parental notifications when supervised teens download the standalone app.

The Standalone App Suggests Instagram Sees Bigger Potential

Perhaps the most interesting part of the launch is that Instagram didn’t limit Instants to an in-app feature alone. The company is also releasing a standalone Instants app in select countries on both iOS and Android.

That decision suggests Instagram may see Instants as more than simply another messaging feature. By creating a dedicated camera-first app focused entirely on disappearing real-time photography, the company appears to be experimenting with how users engage with more intimate forms of visual communication outside the main Instagram feed.

Instants is rolling out globally starting today as an Instagram feature, while the standalone app is launching in select regions first.

Image credits: Instants