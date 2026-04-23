Two Studios Will Win a $50,000 Studio Upgrade

At the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas, Adorama Business Solutions introduced a new initiative to support organizations that rely on video and multimedia production. The $50,000 Multi-Media Studio Upgrade Contest will award two organizations a studio transformation package valued at up to $50,000 each, including equipment, consultation, and integration support.

What the Contest Offers

Adorama says that the giveaway program is built on the practical observation that many production teams work in outdated or limited studio environments, and incremental upgrades often fail to address broader workflow challenges. This initiative is designed to rethink that process more holistically with a total overhaul.

Each selected winner will receive a studio upgrade package that combines production equipment with planning and implementation support. The prize includes professional photo and video gear, lighting and audio solutions, studio design consultation, workflow recommendations, and equipment integration assistance.

Rather than focusing only on new gear, the program emphasizes how tools, layout, and workflow connect. The intention is to help teams build studios that function more efficiently in day-to-day production, not just to refresh individual components.

Who Is the Program For?

Adorama says that the contest’s ideal participants are organizations that produce consistent video or multimedia content and are looking to improve their production environments. This includes higher education media programs, K-12 broadcast and video departments, corporate in-house production teams, brand studios, creative departments, and marketing teams responsible for ongoing video output.

Within these organizations, the people most likely to engage with the application process are media program directors, production managers, creative leads, marketing leaders, and AV or IT professionals who oversee studio infrastructure and operations.

How the Application Process Works

The entry process begins with a submission form where applicants describe how their current studio is used and what limitations or improvements they are hoping to address. After the initial submission, participants are asked to provide additional supporting materials, such as photos or videos of their existing setup.

From there, entries are reviewed by the Adorama Business Solutions team. Submissions are evaluated based on current production needs, stated goals, and the potential impact that a studio upgrade could have on the organization’s output and workflow.

The contest officially launched at NAB Show Las Vegas 2026. Applications remain open until November 11, 2026, after which submissions will be reviewed. The two winning organizations are expected to be announced in December 2026.

What Happens After Selection

Winning organizations will work directly with Adorama Business Solutions to design and implement their studio upgrades. This includes selecting equipment, planning layouts, refining workflows, and integrating new systems into existing production environments.

The program’s focus extends beyond the delivery of equipment. It is intended to ensure that the upgraded studios function as cohesive production spaces, with attention to how teams actually work rather than just what they use.

How to Enter

Eligible organizations in the United States can submit their applications through the official contest entry form provided by Adorama Business Solutions. Entry is free, and the program is open to institutions and teams actively engaged in multimedia production seeking to modernize or expand their studio capabilities.

Image credits: Adorama Business Solutions