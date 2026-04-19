Photographer Plans 90-Day Road Trip Across US to Document ‘Muslim America’

A photographer is setting out to portray what Muslim America looks like with a 90-day road trip across the United States.

In 2021, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, artist photographer Mahtab Hussain began a major series of portraits of Muslims in America. He produced portraits, with video and interviews, in six cities that explore the diversity of Muslim communities.

Hussain has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a road trip across the USA, aiming to complete his “collective self-portrait” of Muslim America. He is seeking support to expand this work through a 90-day journey traveling east to west and north to south, as he builds toward a larger body of work that reflects the presence of Muslims across the American landscape.

“With 9/11, a long shadow fell. For years, many Muslims felt they needed to be invisible to survive. But two decades on, a new generation is not hiding, wanting to be seen and understood, and who are shaping their styles and identities in distinctly American ways,” Hussain says. “This project is about how that presence feels. It is about belonging. It is about being woven into the fabric of the country rather than positioned as a problem within it. It is about spirituality in our daily lives.”

He plans to photograph Muslim communities in South Paterson, New Jersey; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Islamville, South Carolina; Islamberg, Tompkins, New York; Dearborn, Michigan; Horn Lake, DeSoto County, Mississippi; Houston, Texas; and the Grand Canyon, Arizona, among others.

“Everywhere I go, I will make portraits, videos and gather stories. The sitters for the portraits are not subjects in the typical sense — they are co-authors of a shared experience. I hope the series makes visible the powerful idea of “Umma” that connects Muslims across geography and background,” Hussain says.

“Through my work, I strive to reflect the richness and resilience of Muslim communities, celebrating their individuality while challenging stereotypes. Each portrait and installation is a story, an invitation to connect, and a reminder of the beauty in our shared humanity.”

Hussain’s Kickstarter campaign runs through 18 May 2026.

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