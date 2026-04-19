Photographer Plans 90-Day Road Trip Across US to Document ‘Muslim America’

Pesala Bandara
A police officer wearing a black uniform and a hijab stands in front of a police vehicle with an American flag visible. She looks confidently at the camera, with one hand resting on her duty belt.
Raghad Alawazem, Dearborn, 2024 © Mahtab Hussain

A photographer is setting out to portray what Muslim America looks like with a 90-day road trip across the United States.

In 2021, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, artist photographer Mahtab Hussain began a major series of portraits of Muslims in America. He produced portraits, with video and interviews, in six cities that explore the diversity of Muslim communities.

A woman with long dark hair wearing a black sleeveless turtleneck and chain necklace stands by a metal gate, with one hand in her pocket and the other resting on the bars. She has a tattoo on her forearm.
Yhana Sibelle, Los Angeles, 2022 © Mahtab Hussai
A woman with long blonde hair, dressed in black with sneakers, sits confidently in the open doorway of a black car. A house with a porch and white picket fence is visible in the background.
Candice Ashley, Los Angeles, 2022 © Mahtab Hussain
A person with short curly hair, wearing a sleeveless beige vest and floral pants, sits on an outdoor bench in a park, resting one hand on their chest and looking at the camera. Trees and a fence are visible in the background.
Ahmed Mohamed, New York City, 2021 © Mahtab Hussain

Hussain has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a road trip across the USA, aiming to complete his “collective self-portrait” of Muslim America. He is seeking support to expand this work through a 90-day journey traveling east to west and north to south, as he builds toward a larger body of work that reflects the presence of Muslims across the American landscape.

Two young women stand outdoors on grass in front of a worn, graffiti-covered wall. One wears a black jacket and pink pants; the other wears a colorful scarf, green top, and blue jeans. Both look seriously at the camera.
Malak and Sherouk Morsi, New York City, 2021 © Mahtab Hussain
A man with curly hair and a beard stands in front of a metal fence, wearing a dark green shirt and a textured dark cardigan. He looks calmly at the camera, with one hand holding his cardigan. A brick wall is in the background.
Mohammed Yasser, New York City, 2021 © Mahtab Hussain
A man with braided hair and a full beard, wearing a black jacket and ripped black jeans, sits in front of a worn green wall, looking directly at the camera with his hands together.
Sameen Brown, Baltimore 2023 © Mahtab Hussain

“With 9/11, a long shadow fell. For years, many Muslims felt they needed to be invisible to survive. But two decades on, a new generation is not hiding, wanting to be seen and understood, and who are shaping their styles and identities in distinctly American ways,” Hussain says. “This project is about how that presence feels. It is about belonging. It is about being woven into the fabric of the country rather than positioned as a problem within it. It is about spirituality in our daily lives.”

He plans to photograph Muslim communities in South Paterson, New Jersey; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Islamville, South Carolina; Islamberg, Tompkins, New York; Dearborn, Michigan; Horn Lake, DeSoto County, Mississippi; Houston, Texas; and the Grand Canyon, Arizona, among others.

A man wearing a black apron and gloves stands with hands on hips in front of an outdoor smoker grill, against a brick wall with utility boxes and glass blocks.
Ali Aljoom, Dearborn, 2024 © Mahtab Hussain
A young girl wearing a black hijab and brown top sits at a table in a library, resting her head on her hand and looking thoughtfully at the camera. Rows of books are visible in the background.
Aisha Mawri, Dearborn, 2024 © Mahtab Hussain
A young person wearing a black hoodie with a "The Source Hip Hop Music Awards" graphic stands outdoors in front of leafy bushes and a brick building, looking directly at the camera.
Abdoulie Ebrahim Faal, New York City, 2021 © Mahtab Hussai

“Everywhere I go, I will make portraits, videos and gather stories. The sitters for the portraits are not subjects in the typical sense — they are co-authors of a shared experience. I hope the series makes visible the powerful idea of “Umma” that connects Muslims across geography and background,” Hussain says.

“Through my work, I strive to reflect the richness and resilience of Muslim communities, celebrating their individuality while challenging stereotypes. Each portrait and installation is a story, an invitation to connect, and a reminder of the beauty in our shared humanity.”

Hussain’s Kickstarter campaign runs through 18 May 2026.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project.

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