Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L STM Review: It’s Really, Really Wide

Matt Growcoot

A hand holds a Canon RF 14-35mm F2.8 L IS USM camera lens, with a lens cap nearby. The image includes a "PetaPixel Reviews" graphic in the bottom left corner.

The Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L STM is an extreme lens. It’s the world’s widest-angle zoom lens and has a staggering 190-degree field of view; looking into the viewfinder is like taking a step backward.

Buy the Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L STM new on B&HBuy the Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L STM used on KEH.com

The 14mm end is a diagonal fisheye, delivering impressive, ultra-wide, ultra-sharp pictures right across the frame. The 7mm provides a very different kind of photo, a circular shot that can actually photograph the photographer — you have to watch out for your face or feet appearing in the frame.

A wide-angle view of a circular, ancient structure with gravestones and grassy areas inside, surrounded by old stone walls and trees, under a partly cloudy sky.

A fish-eye view of an ancient circular amphitheater with stone ruins and gravestones on grassy ground, surrounded by curved stone seating and leafless trees under a partly cloudy sky.

Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM: How It Feels

The lens is lightweight at 476 grams (16.8 ounces), small enough to pop into most camera bags with the body attached. Like all L-Series lenses, it features a quality build that is dust and weather-resistant. But this one has a couple of interesting features you would only find in an ultra-wide.

One of the most striking features is the bulbous front element — this oversized dome is what gives the lens its ultra-wide field of view. It’s protected by a cap that slips over the glass rather than attaching directly to it. Beneath that sits the lens hood, which behaves quite differently from a typical hood you’d leave on at all times. At 7mm, leaving the hood in place produces a distracting “butterfly” vignette, so I found myself constantly removing and replacing the cap as I shot.

Close-up view of a wide-angle camera lens placed on a wooden surface, showing the intricate layers of glass and the petal-shaped lens hood.

A Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L fisheye STM lens is standing upright on a brown surface, showing its wide front element and detailed lens markings.

A Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM camera lens stands upright on a brown table, with a blurred background of chairs and a room interior.

Sliding down the barrel, there’s a control ring that can be programmed to control the aperture, shutter speed, or ISO. There’s also a lens function button, which comes pre-programmed to pause the autofocus, but it can be assigned an alternative function. There’s a zoom limiter switch that locks the lens to 7mm when shooting on full-frame; it limits the zoom to a diagonal fisheye when shooting APS-C.

Sitting just in front of the lens mount is the unusual drop-in filter system. Since the lens is bulging out at the other end, filters can’t be placed on the glass. So for photographers wanting to use a variable ND or polarizing filter, Canon lets you slide in one of those filters at the opposite end of the lens.

Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L STM Fisheye: How It Shoots

I was using the RF 7-14mm on a Canon R6 III, and one of the strange things about fisheye is the lack of depth of field. You have to get really close to your subject (focusing goes down less than six inches) to achieve any kind of bokeh, but it is possible.

Close-up of a vintage Konishiroku Hexanon camera lens, focused on the lens markings, with a blurred white background and a black grid surface beneath the camera.
Minimum focusing distance at 14mm.
A fisheye lens photo of a camera positioned on a grid-patterned surface, with the camera lens marked "Konishiroku Hexanon 1:2 f=48mm" at the center, and a blurred background with colorful elements.
Minimum focusing distance at 7mm.

A close-up of a tree branch with reddish-pink buds about to bloom, with a blurred background of trees, grass, and a building. The image is taken with a fisheye lens, creating a distorted effect.

A small dog on a leash stands on fallen leaves, looking to the side with wide eyes. Behind the dog is a stone wall with greenery and arched windows.

A small black dog wearing a black sweater stands on mossy ground near a stone structure, with a stone wall and trees in the background.

Bright yellow forsythia flowers bloom in the foreground of a park, with green trees and a church steeple visible in the background under a partly cloudy sky. The image is taken with a fisheye lens.

One of the more strenuous tests I put it through was at a skateboard event in a poorly lit warehouse. The system performed really well: out of hundreds of shots, there was only one sequence where it lost focus completely. And yes, I probably could have done with a flash unit.

A skateboarder in mid-air performs a trick above a wooden ramp in an indoor skatepark, while other people watch and another skater sits on the ramp in the background.

A skateboarder performs a trick indoors, flipping his board in mid-air. The background includes graffiti, a stage with musical equipment, and a few people watching in the skate park.

A fisheye view of a skateboarder grinding a ledge inside an indoor skatepark, with high ceilings, skylights, and graffiti on the walls. The scene is energetic and dynamic.

A skateboarder performs a high aerial trick indoors, holding his yellow skateboard decorated with cartoon graphics. Spectators watch from below in the industrial-style skatepark.

A skateboarder performs a trick in mid-air on an indoor skate ramp, with arms outstretched and knees bent, inside a warehouse-style skatepark under a high ceiling with skylights.

A skateboarder performs a mid-air trick on a ramp inside an indoor skate park, captured through a fisheye lens. The scene is dynamic, with bright lights and industrial elements visible in the background.

The lens is impressively sharp across the entire frame, even in the distorted edge areas. There is blue fringing that occurs on the 7mm end, but Canon says that’s left in intentionally. Plus, it’s straightforward to get rid of in post for those who want it gone.

Fisheye view of a gothic-style clock monument with a shallow, circular reflecting pool in front, surrounded by historic and modern buildings under a partly cloudy sky.

A large, steampunk-style robotic bull sculpture stands in a shopping mall, surrounded by safety barriers. The image is taken with a fisheye lens, creating a curved, wide-angle view of the indoor space.

A green Victorian-style street clock stands at a road junction, surrounded by historic red-brick buildings, modern offices, and cars under a clear blue sky.

Five people sit around a glass outdoor table with drinks, smiling up at the camera on a sunny day. The scene is relaxed with plants and garden decor in the background.

Three young adults pose indoors, all making peace signs. One sits on a red bench wearing a white beanie and tie-dye shirt; two stand behind, one with green hair and another in a red hat. "EXIT" is painted on the black wall.

Like the Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM, it can do a good sunstar; the minimum f/29 aperture helps, which is handy because no matter where you point this lens, there’s a good chance you will get the sun in it. But unlike the 14mm prime, I didn’t notice any ghosting.

A person walks under a bridge beside a canal at sunset, casting a long shadow on the brick path as sunlight shines through the bridge’s geometric pattern.

A fisheye lens view of a sunny urban street intersection with cars, old brick buildings, a streetlamp, and a central water tower, all under a clear blue sky with the sun shining brightly.

A white convertible sports car parked on a street in front of brick buildings under a clear blue sky, with other cars and pedestrians nearby.

A wide-angle view of a street corner with red-brick buildings under a bright blue sky with scattered clouds. Cars are parked along the street, and the buildings have many windows with white blinds.

Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM: A Specialized Lens Unlike Anything Else

Fisheye lenses are associated with skating, which is why I took to the skateboard jam. I was a little nervous about a stray board cracking the glass, but that’s all part of the anticipation. You have to watch the skater rather than the camera.

A skateboarder performs a trick mid-air above a ramp in an indoor skatepark, captured with a fisheye lens. The ramp is decorated with yellow and green graffiti and skateboard brand stickers.

Astrophotography is another obvious application. That massive field of view allows for spectacular starfield shots. It’s probably a little too wide for traditional landscapes, but I did think it was fun to shoot with around the city, where buildings and trees can distort around the edges, and you can have some fun playing with that in the composition.

A wide-angle view of a historic stone church surrounded by leafless trees and blooming pink cherry blossoms, with benches and green grass in the foreground under a partly cloudy sky.

A wide, arched brick tunnel with graffiti-covered walls and a narrow stream running through the center. Vegetation grows at the tunnel’s exit, and an overcast sky is visible outside.

A cemetery with numerous headstones and grave markers is surrounded by leafless trees under a bright blue sky. Sunlight casts shadows across the uneven ground covered in leaves and grass.

A narrow dirt path curves through a leaf-strewn cemetery, bordered by a weathered stone wall with old, partially covered gravestones, and surrounded by bare, leafless trees.

A large red-brick building with many windows sits atop a steep, grassy hill, surrounded by bare trees under a blue sky with scattered clouds.

A small brown dog in a pink sweater stands on green grass in a park, looking directly at the camera with its ears perked up. Leafless trees and old brick buildings are visible in the background under a cloudy sky.

Outside of that, there are obvious possibilities with VR or 180/360-degree photography. Canon suggests that it could be a good underwater lens, too.

Look, 14mm is as wide as you can get without losing pixels. The 7mm end won’t be to everyone’s taste, but I found myself using it far more than I expected. A circular image like that is unusual, but for certain subjects, I think it really works. Your eye starts searching for spherical subjects to shoot. The shot of the roof of Grand Central (the one in Birmingham, England, not New York) is a great example. There’s no other lens in the RF family that can achieve that.

Are There Alternatives?

The Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM prime is an interesting comparison for those who just want something really wide but don’t necessarily want to commit fully to a fisheye lens. The RF 14mm f/1.4’s 114-degree field of view is still very wide, but it doesn’t come with the 180-degree diagonal fisheye capabilities of Canon’s new RF 7-14mm. Sometimes less is more, especially for photographers who don’t necessarily want their photos to look unnatural.

I’ve been using the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L as main lens for a while, and yes, it’s a wide lens, but it’s very different to the 7-14mm, which forces you to think a little differently about what you’re shooting and the positions you’re taking.

Buy the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L new on B&HBuy the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L used on KEH.com

For Canon EOS R owners seeking the unnatural, wild look of a fisheye, the options are sparse, especially if you want autofocus capabilities. The most obvious alternative is the Canon EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye USM and an EOS EF-to-RF adapter. This lens is cheaper, but it’s also slower and has less field of view than the new RF lens. Canon has pulled out all the stops with its new RF fisheye lens, so you can also expect a drop in image quality with the older EF lens.

Buy the Canon EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye USM new on B&HBuy the Canon EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye USM used on KEH.com

Those open to manual focus have some options, but not many. There is the 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Mark II fisheye prime, which has a 185-degree field of view and is locked to a diagonal fisheye perspective. Then there’s the somewhat absurd AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 circular fisheye with its 220-degree field of view. TTArtisan has an 11mm f/2.8 diagonal fisheye, too. These lenses range from $235 to $299, so they are a much more affordable entry point into fisheye photography on Canon EOS R mirrorless cameras. Any of them could be a nice way for people to get their feet wet to see if taking the $1,899 plunge to Canon’s new fisheye zoom is worthwhile.

A fisheye view of a modern indoor space with a large, curved glass ceiling, intersecting arches, and multiple shops and signs, including one that reads "GRAND CENTRAL." Natural light floods the area.
Not New York.

A fisheye lens view of a tree with pink blossoms in a park, surrounded by grass and buildings under a partly cloudy sky. The edges of the image are darkened, creating a circular frame.

Fisheye view of a street corner with a brick building covered in colorful graffiti, including a large, green monster face. The road curves around the building, and the sky is overcast.

A fisheye lens photo of a mural featuring an owl face and the text "THE NIGHT OWL BIRMINGHAM" on a white, pink, and black circular background painted on a brick wall.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. But then Canon’s refusal to allow third-party lenses means there’s no real competition, so that answer should not surprise you. However, that doesn’t mean the lens isn’t worth it: photographers engaged in a particular type of work will likely find this lens handy. It’s never going to be anyone’s main lens (unless you only shoot skateboarding), but when the job calls for something a little different, it’s a useful weapon in the armory.

Buy the Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L STM new on B&HBuy the Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L STM used on KEH.com

Image credits: Photographs by Matt Growcoot.

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