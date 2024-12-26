Zhuoyao Chen and her partner are both large-format camera enthusiasts from China, now living in Tokyo, Japan. The pair, who especially enjoy landscape and portrait photography, have found existing large-format camera solutions lacking in certain key areas, so like many enthusiasts, they began custom-making cameras — and now one of these will be available to all as the Smartflex Camera.

Launching initially on Kickstarter, the Smartflex Camera is designed to appeal to newcomers to large-format analog photography and 3D-printed to keep the size, weight, and cost down.

The development process began in earnest early this year, with the early prototype Smartflex camera built around the Pentax 6×7 SMC 165mm f/2.8 lens. However, the lens proved problematic during testing, forcing the photographers back to the drawing board. With a bit of frustration to work through, they decided to go big on the Smartflex and develop an all-new lens to go with the camera, making it an even more attractive option for beginners. After a bit of experimentation, they settled on a 178m f/2.5 lens, a 50mm equivalent standard lens ideal for a wide range of photographic scenarios.

“You can see that every aspect of our design is purposeful and interconnected, with no unnecessary elements. We have fully utilized all the advantages at our disposal,” Chen writes on Kickstarter.

The Smartflex is also highly versatile. It is not just a large-format film camera; it also works alongside a newly engineered DOF attachment that enables users to connect their smartphone to the camera and capture images (and even video) using the smartphone camera to record from the Smartflex’s bright and sharp focusing screen. Further, the camera can also shoot directly to Fujifilm Instax Wide format film.

“This is the machine we envisioned — an integration of lightweight design, Integration with new technologies, exceptional platform designs, outstanding imaging performance, and refined aesthetics,” Chen explains.

The Smartflex 4×4 Camera comprises high-quality 3D printed parts, carbon-fiber panels, and a CNC-machined aluminum focal plane. The Smartflex weighs just 2,150 grams (4.7 pounds), which, by large-format camera standards, is lightweight. The camera even works with flash, albeit at a 1/15s shutter speed.

Pricing and Availability

Although not obscenely expensive by large-format photography standards, the Smartflex is not cheap — designing and engineering a camera from scratch is no easy feat. For Kickstarter backers, the camera and lens are available in a bundle for $2,900, and the price will increase to $3,400 following the campaign. The pair note that the primary purpose of the Kickstarter campaign is to gauge interest and evaluate the market, as they have already funded the initial production run.

So far, there has been significant interest, with the campaign shattering its $30,489 goal by nearly $130,000 with 26 days remaining. Complete backing details are available on Kickstarter. The Smartflex is expected to arrive to backers in March 2025. Additional details and the latest updates are also available on Instagram.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

