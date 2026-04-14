Leica Celebrates New Chicago Flagship Store With a Beautiful Special Edition M11-P

Leica Camera has announced that its brand new Leica Store in Chicago will open its doors on April 30. Alongside the retail presence, the new Leica location in Chicago will also feature a beautiful gallery, reflecting Leica’s continued commitment to the art and culture of photography. To mark the occasion, Leica will also launch a very limited special edition M11-P that celebrates Chicago’s rich artistic history.

The new Chicago opening coincides with many important milestones for Leica. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Leica retail, which started two decades ago with Leica’s first dedicated store in Japan. Since then, Leica has opened around 120 stores worldwide.

Another important milestone this year is the 50th anniversary of Leica Galleries. There are nearly 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, many of which exist alongside Leica Stores. The global network of Leica Galleries hosts approximately 150 exhibitions each year, each celebrating photography as an influential and important art form, historical record, and social voice.

“The Chicago flagship is the culmination of this 20-year legacy and adds to a network of around 120 Leica Stores worldwide,” Leica says.

“Chicago has one of the most dynamic and layered cultural histories in the world, shaped by artists and storytellers who are not afraid to challenge perspectives,” says Karin Rehn Kaufmann, Art Director and Chief Representative of Leica Galleries International.

“Photography is one of the most powerful cultural forces of our time; it influences how we see, how we remember, and how we understand one another. We’re excited to become a part of Chicago’s vibrant, creative community and contribute to its ongoing cultural conversation.”

“For our Leica customers, a camera is not a one-time purchase. It is the beginning of a lifelong journey; and these experiential spaces are essential to cultivating and sustaining that relationship,” adds Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America. “As we open our doors here, our commitment is not only to present extraordinary innovation and photography, but to foster a creative community that brings people together to create lasting emotional impact.”

To celebrate the opening of the beautiful new Leica Flagship location in the heart of Chicago’s Gold Coast, one of the city’s most storied architectural districts, Leica is launching a very limited-edition Chicago Edition 17 Camera.

This camera is named after “The Atelier” commemoration in 1917, and is built on the strong foundation of a silver Leica M11-P digital rangefinder camera. The special edition camera features an exclusive boysenberry leatherette, very much unlike the standard M11-P.

“This special edition pays tribute to the year the historic Perkins, Fellows & Hamilton studio building was constructed, the architectural landmark that now houses Leica’s flagship Chicago store and gallery,” Leica says. “The camera is an ode to the enduring spirit of creation that continues to shape Leica’s house of craftsmanship and design today. The Chicago Edition 17 will release on April 30 and will be available exclusively at Leica Store Chicago.”

The Leica Chicago Edition 17 camera will be available exclusively at the Leica Store Chicago beginning on April 30. Leica expects this limited edition model to sell out very quickly.

Image credits: Leica