Check Out These Cool Photos From NASA’s Latest Spacewalk

NASA has released a series of awesome photos from its most recent spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams conducted U.S. spacewalk 94, exiting the orbiting laboratory’s Quest airlock to prepare the 2A power channel for the future ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSA) installation. It was Meir’s fourth spacewalk and Williams’ first.

The photos were taken on either a Nikon Z9 with a 50-500mm f/4.5-6.3 lens attached, or a Nikon D5 with a fixed 28mm f/2.8 lens.

“Last week I had the privilege of conducting my fourth spacewalk, venturing out to deploy a bracket to hold a new solar array to augment the power system of the space station,” Meir writes on X.

“This spacewalk felt even more special than my previous ones because I shared the experience with a first-time spacewalker, NASA astronaut Chris Williams.”

“It is a tremendously powerful feeling to pass the torch to the next generation of explorers that will keep this space station running,” she adds.

While Meir and Williams were spacewalking, a satellite snapped a remarkable photo of the ISS as the pair were outside of it.

Image credits: NASA