Check Out These Cool Photos From NASA’s Latest Spacewalk

Matt Growcoot
An astronaut in a spacesuit works outside the International Space Station, surrounded by equipment, with Earth visible in the background against the blackness of space.
NASA astronaut Chris Williams smiles at the camera while conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Credit: NASA/Jessica Meir

NASA has released a series of awesome photos from its most recent spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams conducted U.S. spacewalk 94, exiting the orbiting laboratory’s Quest airlock to prepare the 2A power channel for the future ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSA) installation. It was Meir’s fourth spacewalk and Williams’ first.

The photos were taken on either a Nikon Z9 with a 50-500mm f/4.5-6.3 lens attached, or a Nikon D5 with a fixed 28mm f/2.8 lens.

Two astronauts wearing white space suits perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station, surrounded by metallic structures and equipment, with the blackness of space in the background.
NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams are pictured outside the International Space Station during a seven-hour, two-minute spacewalk on March 18, 2026. Credit: NASA/Jack Hathaway
An astronaut in a spacesuit works outside the International Space Station, handling equipment and tools against a backdrop of space and station structures.
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir installs a roll-out solar array modification kit to the exterior of the International Space Station during the 278th spacewalk in support of space station maintenance, assembly, and upgrades on March 18, 2026. Credit: NASA/Chris Williams
An astronaut in a white spacesuit works on the outside of a spacecraft or space station, surrounded by equipment and wires, with the blackness of space in the background.
NASA astronaut Chris Williams is pictured outside the International Space Station during a seven-hour, two-minute spacewalk on march 18, 2026. Credit: NASA/Jack Hathaway
Two large solar panels on the International Space Station extend toward Earth, with clouds and blue ocean visible in the background from space.
A view peering down a pair of the International Space Station’s roll-out solar arrays, photographed during a spacewalk conducted on March 18, 2026 to build and install a modification kit ahead of future solar array installation on the 2A power channel of the space station. Credit: NASA/Jessica Meir

“Last week I had the privilege of conducting my fourth spacewalk, venturing out to deploy a bracket to hold a new solar array to augment the power system of the space station,” Meir writes on X.

“This spacewalk felt even more special than my previous ones because I shared the experience with a first-time spacewalker, NASA astronaut Chris Williams.”

“It is a tremendously powerful feeling to pass the torch to the next generation of explorers that will keep this space station running,” she adds.

Two astronauts in white spacesuits work outside the International Space Station, attached to metal framework and equipment, with black space in the background.
NASA astronauts Chris Williams (left) and Jessica Meir (right) are pictured installing a roll-out solar array modification kit to the International Space Station during a seven-hour, two-minute spacewalk on March 18, 2026.
An astronaut in a spacesuit works outside the International Space Station with Earth and space visible in the background. Various equipment and station parts surround the astronaut.
NASA astronaut Chris Williams is pictured outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk to complete the build and installation of a modification kit ahead of future solar array installation on the 2A power channel of the space station. It was William’s first spacewalk of his career, and the 278th in support of space station maintenance, upgrades, and assembly. Credit: NASA/Jessica Meir
Two large solar panels on the International Space Station extend toward Earth, with clouds and blue ocean visible in the background from space.
A view peering down a pair of the International Space Station’s roll-out solar arrays, photographed during a spacewalk conducted on March 18, 2026 to build and install a modification kit ahead of future solar array installation on the 2A power channel of the space station. Credit: NASA/Jessica Meir

While Meir and Williams were spacewalking, a satellite snapped a remarkable photo of the ISS as the pair were outside of it.

Image credits: NASA

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