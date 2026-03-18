Harlowe Debuts New Light for 360° Content Creation

Harlowe, formerly known as Hobolite, has announced the Omni 360° 2W, a compact video fill light designed for creators working across vlogging, action cameras, and immersive 360° content. With a focus on portability and adaptability, the light aims to provide consistent, wraparound illumination in fast-moving shooting environments.

Unlike traditional pocket LEDs that function as directional spotlights, the Harlowe Omni 360° 2W is built to deliver more even lighting across a scene. Its panoramic output is designed to reduce harsh shadows and hotspots, an approach that may be particularly useful for 360° workflows where lighting inconsistencies can be more noticeable.

360° and 180° Lighting Modes

At the core of the Omni 360° 2W is its dual lighting approach. Users can switch between full 360° panoramic illumination and a more traditional 180° directional mode, depending on the shooting scenario. This flexibility allows the light to adapt to both immersive multi-angle content and standard front-facing setups.

The light outputs 2W in standard operation, with a 200% Boost mode increasing output up to 4W when additional brightness is needed. This added headroom may help in more challenging lighting conditions, though the unit remains positioned as a compact fill rather than a primary light source.

“The Harlowe Omni 360 2W Creator Kit is a compact, creator-first lighting solution designed specifically for 360 camera content, including Insta360 and DJI Osmo workflows. Built for immersive creators, this light delivers 360° wraparound illumination, helping reduce harsh shadows, eliminate hotspots, and maintain consistent exposure across every angle of your shot,” Harlowe says.

Designed for Creators on the Move

Harlowe states that the Omni 360° 2W is built with mobility in mind. It features gesture control for quick adjustments without physical interaction, useful for solo creators or situations where accessing controls is inconvenient. A Mode Memory function stores previous settings, including brightness and color temperature, helping streamline repeated setups.

Durability is another focus, with an aluminum body and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. This positions the light for outdoor use in travel, street, and action scenarios where conditions may be less predictable.

Physically, the unit remains small and lightweight, measuring 2.8 x 1.77 x 0.95 inches (7.1 x 4.5 x 2.4 centimeters) and weighing approximately 0.12 pounds (54 grams), making it easy to integrate into compact rigs.

Creator Kits with Integrated Camera Cages

In addition to the standard kit, Harlowe is offering Creator Kits tailored for popular 360 camera systems, including Insta360 X5 and DJI Osmo 360 setups. These kits include lightweight aluminum cages designed to add mounting points and protection while allowing direct integration of the light without additional accessories.

Each cage includes multiple cold shoe mounts and a 1/4″-20 thread, expanding mounting flexibility for more complex setups while maintaining a relatively lightweight profile.

The light itself mounts via a durable metal cold shoe and also features a magnetic underside to assist with quick alignment during setup.

Aimed at Everyday and Immersive Content Creation

With its emphasis on even lighting coverage, simple controls, and compact form factor, the Omni 360° 2W appears aimed at creators producing content in dynamic or unpredictable environments. This includes travel vloggers, street shooters, and those working with 360 cameras, where consistent lighting across all angles is essential.

While its output remains modest compared to larger lighting systems, the combination of portability, flexible output modes, and integrated ecosystem options suggests a focus on convenience and workflow efficiency rather than raw power.

Pricing and Availability

The Harlowe Omni 360° 2W is available in multiple configurations. The standard kit is priced at $95, while Creator Kits, bundled with dedicated camera cages for compatible systems, are priced at $159. All versions include the light, a USB-C charging cable, and a carrying pouch.

Image credits: Harlowe