Harlowe, Formerly Hobolite, Announces Wave of Lighting Products

New lights from Harlowe include tube lights, MagSafe travel lights, and an optical spotlight with a series of gobos.

Harlow unveiled a new series of products today designed for the everyday creator. Previously known as Hobolite, Harlowe announced a complete rebranding effort last month. According to Harlowe, the new name “was chosen as a tribute to the Golden Age of Cinema.” As for the product line, the existing lights have carried over and the new lights and accessories feature the same aesthetics users have come to expect, just with the new name.

First up is a series of bi-color and full RGB tube lights. Dubbed the Harlow Blade, the tube light comes in two sizes, a 5-watt and 10-watt model. The Blade 5 is about the length of an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the Blade 10 is about the width of a MacBook Pro.

Each light features a built-in, USB-C rechargeable battery that can last about an hour at full power. An interesting part of the design is built-in magnets on each end for attaching the light to surfaces or attaching light modifiers to the lights themselves. The two lights are available as a kit for $400, or individually at $200 for the Blade 5 and $300 for the Blade 10.

Speaking of magnets, the Harlowe Sol 5 is a small circular bi-color light that uses MagSafe to attach directly the back of an iPhone. About the size of a camera body cap and lens back cap attached together, this light mounts to a phone and uses an adjustable swivel head to flip up for use during selfies and vlogging-style videos.

The Sol 5 is on sale now for $80. Harlowe has also released a magnetic mini softbox for the Sol 5 for softer diffusion, and is available for $40.

For shooters looking for more intentional lighting choices, Harlowe released a series of optical light lens attachments for its Pro and Max COB lights. The lens is a 50mm optic, and attaches directly to the front Bowens mount of the Pro or Max fixture to create a sharp spotlight effect.

The design is all metal and features both a focus ring to adjust the light focus based on distance, as well as an aperture ring to change the diameter of the spot. The lens also features a gobo slot and a series of 14 gobo plates to further shape the projection. The optical light for Max costs $700, and the optical light for Pro costs $800.

Additionally, Harlowe has also released a set of colored gel filters that also can drop into the gobo opening. The gel kit is on sale $90.

Finally, Harlowe also announced a series of quick release, Bowens mount softboxes for its Pro and Max lights in a variety of sizes — 24 inches ($300), 36 inches ($350), 1 x 4 feet or 2 x 3 feet for $249 or a set of the two for $400.

All of the new products from Harlowe are available for purchase or pre-order on the Harlowe website.

Image credits: Harlowe