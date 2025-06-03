Harlowe Launches New Portable Lights for Cameras and Smartphones

Harlowe has announced two new lights: the Mini II 20W Bi-Color LED Photography Light Kit and the Sol 5 Spectra RGBCW Mobile Light for MagSafe. Each offers unique strengths tailored to professionals and enthusiasts alike who demand quality illumination wherever creativity strikes.

Harlowe Mini II 20: A Compact Powerhouse for Studio and Location Work

The Harlowe Mini II 20 is a refined evolution of its predecessor the Mini I from 2023, delivering 12.5% more brightness with 1,800 lumens, 20% longer operating time, and greater control, all in a package that weighs just 1.07 lbs (485 grams). With a 12.5% boost in light efficiency and 20% longer runtime, this 20W Bi-Color LED light is engineered for creators who need reliable, adaptable lighting both in-studio and on the go.

“Designed for creators who demand both portability and performance, the Harlowe Mini II 20 offers professional photography lighting in a compact form. With extended operating time, boosted brightness, and a magnetic mounting system, it delivers reliable photo lighting, video lighting, and studio light solutions wherever your work takes you. Perfect for mobile shooting, studio setups, and everyday content creation,” Harlowe says.

The Mini II’s magnetic mounting system and integrated V-mount compatibility make it a versatile choice for both rig-based and improvised setups. Its adjustable, focusable 15° to 45° lens features magnetic mounts for interchangeable accessories, including barndoors, color gels, honeycombs, and domes, empowering users to shape and modify light to suit virtually any scene.

An active cooling fan ensures consistent performance during longer shoots, while app and NFC control allow for seamless wireless adjustments. Whether you’re filming an interview, lighting a product, or creating content in the field, the Mini II strikes the perfect balance between portability and professional-grade output.

Available in two configurations, the Mini II offers everything needed to get started. In addition to the Mini II 20w, the Standard kit comes with a 19.9-watt power adapter, custom-built carrying case, USB-C cable, as well as a number of accessories, including a barndoor, frosted dome, honeycomb, and four color gels. Next up, the Creator kit comes with all of the Standard Kit pieces as well as a desktop tripod, V-Mount Cold Shoe Adapter, and V-Mount Ballhead Adapter.

Harlowe Sol 5 Spectra: Creative Color Control, Right from Your Phone

On the ultra-portable end of the spectrum, the Harlowe Sol 5 Spectra introduces full RGBCW lighting to mobile creators in an innovative, MagSafe-compatible form. Described by Harlowe as building on the success of the original Sol 5, the Spectra model brings a world of color into your pocket, enabling dynamic, stylized lighting effects for smartphone photography, video, and social content creation.

“The Harlowe Sol 5 Spectra Mobile Light is a compact and versatile lighting solution designed for content creators and photographers. It builds on the original Sol 5’s features while introducing an innovative enhanced version. The Bluetooth functionality allows seamless integration with our mobile app, giving you the ability to wirelessly adjust brightness and color temperature from your smartphone,” Harlowe says.

“With the addition of RGBCW lighting, you can now choose from a vast range of colors, far beyond the capabilities of the standard Bi-Color version, opening up endless creative possibilities for your mobile photography and videography.”

Weighing just 0.34 lbs and folding into a compact 3.19 x 2.68 x 1.26 inches, the Sol 5 Spectra is designed for seamless integration into any mobile setup. Its touchpad interface, Bluetooth app control, and Boost Mode provide hands-on or remote fine-tuning of brightness and temperature, while RG0 no-blue-light technology ensures safe, comfortable lighting for subjects and users alike.

In addition to the Sol 5 RGBCW & Bi-Color Light, the Standard Kit includes Frosted Dome, two Magnetic Adhesive Rings, Type-C Charging Cable, and a custom pouch, a full starter kit to open up countless creative lighting possibilities, from color washes to precise highlights. The enhanced Creator kit, which includes all the components of the Standard Kits, adds two Magic Lenses, five Magic Plates, and a Tabletop Tripod for even more creative lighting opportunities.

Whether creating content for social media, capturing vibrant mobile portraits, or adding cinematic color to B-roll footage, the Sol 5 Spectra is a compact solution with uncompromising performance. Its MagSafe-compatible design ensures secure, quick attachment to modern smartphones, making setup nearly instantaneous.

Pricing and Availability

Both the Harlowe Mini II and Sol 5 Spectra exemplify Harlowe’s commitment to empowering creators with tools that are as aesthetically refined as they are technically capable. From mobile storytellers to professional image-makers, these new lighting kits offer elevated control, extended usability, and studio-quality results—anywhere inspiration strikes.

The Harlowe Sol 5 Spectra RGBCW Mobile Light for MagSafe Standard Kit $179 and Creator Kit $329, as well as the Harlowe Mini II 20W Bi-Color LED Photography Light Standard Kit $329 and Creator Kit $439 are available now.

Image credits: Harlowe