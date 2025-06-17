Harlowe and Photographer Mark Mann Team Up for Luxurious Lighting Kit

Lighting brand Harlowe has developed a limited edition Signature Kit of its lighting products in partnership with portrait photographer Mark Mann. The Mark Mann Signature Kit will be limited to just 30 worldwide, each with its own number.

The objective is to “celebrate the emotional power of light in portraiture,” and that includes modifying the kit’s lights to capture it. The kit comes with four Harlowe Blade 10 Spectra lights arranged in a modular square formation to emulate a ring light. Each light has full RGBCW with 36,000 colors, 100 levels of saturation, and a color temperature range of 1,700K to 10,000K.

Harlowe also includes magnetic barn doors and frosted domes to offer a broader level of control in shaping dynamic light. V-mount adapters will make it much easier to lock the Blade 10s together, while a remote control panel allows the photographer to control them either together or independently.

The Signature Kit comes in a red vegan leather case with engraved metal plates bearing Mann’s signature and the individual edition number. The entire kit is designed to be compact enough for travel and commuting to field or studio work.

Mann says he chose to collaborate with Harlowe because of a “shared spirit” and the company’s mutual interest in “creating a tool that can tell a story” in an interview with PetaPixel.

But why only 30 kits? The idea was to create something “truly special, something that felt more like a limited edition artist’s print than a piece of mass-produced equipment.” Mann says he hopes photographers owning the kits would treat them as a “cherished” part of their own creative process. He also notes that they aren’t so much a collection of lights but rather a considered system designed to create a very specific quality of light.

“The uniqueness really lies in its purpose, especially in creating that signature square catchlight in a subject’s eyes,” says Mann. “It’s a subtle thing, but I believe it creates a unique and cinematic entry point into the portrait. By limiting the number, we’re saying that this is a specific artistic tool, not just another commodity. It’s for photographers who share that passion for the nuances of light. The exclusivity is really a testament to the craft and the unique vision we hope to share.”

As to what that would entail with this particular kit, he suggests the beauty of the system is in the exploration. Part of that lies in bringing the square formation close to the subject and playing with subtlety by nudging the color temperature and seeing what a shift of just a few hundred degrees does to the mood of the portrait. The magnetic barn doors can be helpful tools for sculpting shadows and feathering the light to soften edges, he adds.

“Just watch their eyes. Look for that square catchlight. See how it feels different from a traditional round one. It’s a small detail, but it’s where the story begins,” Mann says.

Pricing and Availability

The Mark Mann Signature Kit is available now for $2,399 at Harlowe’s website and select retailers.

Image credits: Harlowe