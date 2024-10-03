Lighting Company Hobolite Rebrands as Harlowe

Hobolite is no more. The company that has been making a name for itself in LED photography lighting will henceforth come under a new name: Harlowe.

The parent company remains AEC Lighting Solutions, but rebranding to Harlowe is meant to mark “a pivotal shift in the company’s identity and strategic direction.”

“The name ‘Harlowe’ was chosen as a tribute to the Golden Age of Cinema, a time when creativity and innovation flourished, capturing the timeless artistry and the boundless potential that light brings to the creative process,” Harlowe explains. “It also reflects the evolution of our brand, inspired by the Greek word ‘Har,’ meaning mountain, symbolizing our journey of growth, resilience, and exploration. This transformation embodies our pursuit of unlocking new creative heights while staying true to our core values and commitment to exceptional lighting solutions.”

“As we looked toward the future, it was clear that Hobolite’s identity needed to evolve to keep pace with our expanding vision. The name ‘Harlowe’ was chosen to represent the broader aspirations we have for the brand—moving beyond lighting technology to a focus on limitless creativity and artistic expression,” the company’s CEO, Helena Bian, says.

Harlowe posted an FAQ explaining the change and what customers can expect if they purchased products under the previous branding. In short, nothing really changes, as it will continue to honor warranties regardless of what the logo says. Nor does it mark any shift in its design philosophy. As the FAQ states, “The only change is the name.”

Compatibility with current products also doesn’t change, nor does customer service. In effect, the Hobolite name on the logo for all the existing products is effectively irrelevant. The new logo is identical except for “Harlowe” standing in instead.

As for retailers selling those products, they still appear as “Hobolite”, including in search results, so it may take a while before the change is reflected across the market. The company’s website has already shifted branding over, though products still retain the original name.

It’s also launching a new “Harlowe Creator Circle” ambassador program “designed to bring together content creators, photographers, and filmmakers who share a passion for visual storytelling and building authentic connections.” An affiliate program will also roll out soon.

A slate of new products launching in October 2024, including a new mobile light called Sol 5, will be the first emblazoned with the new name.

Image credits: Harlowe