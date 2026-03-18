Fujifilm’s New Jet Black Instax Wide 400 Looks All Grown Up

Fujifilm’s Instax Wide 400 instant camera is coming soon in a stylish “jet black” colorway, offering photographers a more grown-up option compared to the sage green the Instax Wide 400 launched way back in June 2024.

Although arriving nearly two years after the base green model, the new black Instax Wide 400 is a welcome addition to the Instax family. Speaking of additions to Instax, this news arrives very shortly after Fujifilm unveiled the new Instax Mini 13 camera. Instax is a cash cow for Fujifilm, and the company never hesitates to expand its instant camera offerings.

Besides the new color, the jet black Instax Wide 400 is functionally identical to the green version. It still shoots on double-card-sized wide format Instax film (3.4 x 4.25 inches), promises a very simple user experience, and features a built-in retractable 95mm f/14 lens that delivers a roughly 35mm equivalent field of view.

“Featuring a matte finish with a deep, rich black tone, ‘Jet Black’ conveys a calm and refined impression. This sophisticated matte black color suits a wide range of situations, from casual scenes such as outdoor activities to urban snapshot photography and formal occasions including weddings and parties,” Fujifilm says of its new Instax Wide 400 colorway.

When PetaPixel reviewed the Instax Wide 400 back in 2024, Chris Niccolls lauded the camera’s “fit and finish,” noting that the chunky camera felt well-built and looked stylish.

However, Niccolls dinged the camera for its lackluster optical viewfinder and explained that the relative lack of manual control could be considered a positive or negative, depending on the user’s expectations.

The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 is clearly geared to be an accessible, beginner-friendly Instax Wide camera. On that front, it succeeds. Now, with a new jet black color option, the entry-level Instax doesn’t have to look quite so toy-like. The sage green may appeal to quite a few users, but there’s no denying that the new jet black color is a bit more grown-up.

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Jet Black is available to preorder now for the same $174.95 price as its sage sibling. Fujifilm is also launching a new matching black case for $22.50. Both the camera and the case are expected to begin shipping on March 31.

Image credits: Fujifilm