Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 13 Refreshes Its Most Popular Instant Film Camera

Fujifilm has announced the Instax Mini 13, a lightly refreshed version of the Mini 12 which was announced back in 2023.

The mini line is probably Fujifilm’s most popular line of Instax cameras, making it likely the most popular series of instant cameras in the world. These cameras are designed to be approachable, affordable, and — perhaps most importantly — simple. The Mini 13 doesn’t do anything to upset that apple cart and instead only lightly iterates on the existing design.

The only new feature of the Mini 13 compared to its predecessor is the inclusion of a dual self timer, which has an option for either two or 10 seconds. What it doesn’t add is a tripod plate mounting screw, but Fujifilm does include a wedge-shaped angle adjustment accessory that comes attached to the strap.

Like previous Mini cameras, the Mini 13 includes a Close-Up Mode, Selfie Mirror, and Auto Exposure adjustment capabilities, as well as a parallax correction where the camera’s viewfinder aligns with the lens when using the aforementioned Close-Up Mode. The Mini 13 also features automatic flash control, which “optimizes image quality” in bright or low light situations. In practice, that flash — which is an electronic strobe and not an LED — will fire basically all the time even if a scene can’t benefit from its use.

The lens has notable indents when twisted, which turns the camera on or off and is how photographers can also switch to the Close-Up Mode.

The market for this camera is the very basic beginner.

“Our Instax Mini line of mini instant cameras, smartphone printers, and film represents not only an incredible value for our users, but in many cases, it’s a user’s first foray into analog photography,” Bing Liem, president of the Imaging Division at Fujifilm North America, says. “Mini 13 is a perfect fit because experimenting with instant photography — trying out new lighting, poses, or scenes (especially by using the new self-timer feature), are all fantastic ways to express oneself artistically and be a part of your art.”

Fujifilm is also launching a new Pastel Galaxy Instax Mini Film option, which has a bright cosmic theme around the borders of the frame.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 will come in a variety of colors: Dreamy Purple, Frost Blue, Candy Pink, Lagoon Green, and Clay White. The company expects it to be available in late June 2026 for $93.95.

The Pastel Galaxy film will arrive around the same time for $17.99 per pack.

Image credits: Fujifilm