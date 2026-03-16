Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 13 Refreshes Its Most Popular Instant Film Camera

Jaron Schneider

A person with dark hair holds a mint green Instax Mini 9 instant camera up to their eye, appearing to take a photo, while lying on green grass. The person wears rings and a partially open shirt.

Fujifilm has announced the Instax Mini 13, a lightly refreshed version of the Mini 12 which was announced back in 2023.

Buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 used on KEH.com

The mini line is probably Fujifilm’s most popular line of Instax cameras, making it likely the most popular series of instant cameras in the world. These cameras are designed to be approachable, affordable, and — perhaps most importantly — simple. The Mini 13 doesn’t do anything to upset that apple cart and instead only lightly iterates on the existing design.

A person sits in front of colorful bowling balls, holding a blue instant camera up to their face as if taking a photo. The background is filled with red, green, and yellow bowling balls arranged on racks.

The only new feature of the Mini 13 compared to its predecessor is the inclusion of a dual self timer, which has an option for either two or 10 seconds. What it doesn’t add is a tripod plate mounting screw, but Fujifilm does include a wedge-shaped angle adjustment accessory that comes attached to the strap.

A hand holding a light purple Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera, with a wrist strap, resting on a shiny, multicolored surface with red and blue sections.

Like previous Mini cameras, the Mini 13 includes a Close-Up Mode, Selfie Mirror, and Auto Exposure adjustment capabilities, as well as a parallax correction where the camera’s viewfinder aligns with the lens when using the aforementioned Close-Up Mode. The Mini 13 also features automatic flash control, which “optimizes image quality” in bright or low light situations. In practice, that flash — which is an electronic strobe and not an LED — will fire basically all the time even if a scene can’t benefit from its use.

The lens has notable indents when twisted, which turns the camera on or off and is how photographers can also switch to the Close-Up Mode.

A blue instant camera is surrounded by five worn bowling pins and several instant photos on a wooden bowling alley floor. The photos show people holding bowling balls and smiling.

The market for this camera is the very basic beginner.

“Our Instax Mini line of mini instant cameras, smartphone printers, and film represents not only an incredible value for our users, but in many cases, it’s a user’s first foray into analog photography,” Bing Liem, president of the Imaging Division at Fujifilm North America, says. “Mini 13 is a perfect fit because experimenting with instant photography — trying out new lighting, poses, or scenes (especially by using the new self-timer feature), are all fantastic ways to express oneself artistically and be a part of your art.”

Fujifilm is also launching a new Pastel Galaxy Instax Mini Film option, which has a bright cosmic theme around the borders of the frame.

Two people pose together, smiling in front of a brick wall. The person on the left wears a green plaid dress over a white shirt and leans on the person next to them, who wears a light blue long-sleeve shirt. The photo has a colorful, sparkly border.

Two young women smiling for a selfie, one sticking out her tongue playfully. Both wear purple tops. The photo has a colorful, pastel, galaxy-themed border.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 will come in a variety of colors: Dreamy Purple, Frost Blue, Candy Pink, Lagoon Green, and Clay White. The company expects it to be available in late June 2026 for $93.95.

Buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 used on KEH.com

Five pastel-colored instant cameras (mint green, pink, blue, lavender, and white) are displayed on a table with balloons, confetti, and decorative boxes, in front of a lace curtain and a leafy plant.

The Pastel Galaxy film will arrive around the same time for $17.99 per pack.

Buy the Instax Pastel Galaxy Film new on B&HBuy the Instax Pastel Galaxy Film used on KEH.com

Image credits: Fujifilm

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