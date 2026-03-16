The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Is Not Discontinued Everywhere

Late last week, reports filtered across the web that the venerable, legendary Canon EOS 5D Mark IV announced way back in August 2016 had finally been discontinued. However, the reality of the DSLR’s death is complicated, and in some cases, overstated.

Canon U.S.A. maintains that the 5D IV not only remains available, but is still an important part of its overall product lineup in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

It is true that in some regions, including Japan, the 5D Mark IV has been marked as discontinued. Although the camera has not yet been added to Canon Japan’s official list of products no longer produced, Canon’s online store lists the 5D IV as discontinued, and the situation is similar at some of Japan’s biggest photo retailers.

However, in the United States, for example, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is available brand-new from all major retailers, including B&H and, very importantly, Canon itself, which still sells two DSLR cameras, the 5D IV and the Rebel T7.

When reports arose last September that Canon had discontinued its final flagship pro DSLR, the EOS-1D X Mark III, the camera had been marked as such on Canon USA’s online shop. That is not the case for the 5D IV, and per Canon, it doesn’t seem like it will be anytime soon.

“The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, one of the most cherished cameras, remains available for purchase in the United States. While some regions may have unlisted the camera as available, it remains an important product for customers in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Service and support for the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV camera are continuing, and no end-of-service life has been determined,” Canon U.S.A. tells PetaPixel.

There is no question that the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV will one day be unavailable to purchase new. Canon will stop making new ones, and existing stock will inevitably be depleted. The company is fully invested in its EOS R mirrorless system and its product development focus has long since moved beyond DSLR cameras and lenses. That much is clear when looking at Canon’s announcements in recent years. Dedicated DSLR fans do not have infinite time to get their hands on new ones.

The company’s last high-end DSLR, the now-discontinued EOS-1D X Mark III, was unveiled in early 2020. The company’s most recent DSLR, the Rebel T8i, also arrived in early 2020. Interestingly, that has since been discontinued, while the older Rebel T7 from 2018 has not.

Since Canon unveiled the EOS R system in September 2018, DSLR products have been few and far between, and there is absolutely no reason whatsoever to expect any new ones to ever arrive. However, the DSLR is not yet dead. Canon still sells a decent number of DSLRs, and maintains a firm grip on the shrinking DSLR market.

The end of Canon’s DSLR era is coming, but it’s not here yet, and the 5D IV is still available, at least in some markets, and remains supported. Although the 5D IV arrived about two years before the Canon EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera, and has been succeeded in terms of features and target audience by the EOS R5 series cameras, the 5D IV still has a lot to offer even in 2026.

Image credits: Canon. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.